Player Blurb: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Decent size for outside WR spot. Strong hands. Long, athletic frame. Plus ability in jump-ball situations. Deceptive long speed due to long strides. Adequate after the catch. Stands out as a blocker. Will need to learn how to beat press at the line in NFL but isn't lost in that area. Underrated prospect with No. 2 wideout ability.

College Recap:

A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Fla., Smith played receiver and defensive back in high school before redshirting in 2014. He was the first freshman to lead UCF in receptions and receiving yards in 2015, catching 52 passes for 724 yards with four scores. He followed that up in 2016 with 57 receptions, 853 yards and five touchdowns while starting all 13 games. Smith broke out in 2017, catching 13 touchdowns and rushing for another while totaling 1,171 yards on 59 receptions. He scored multiple TDs in three of his four games, including four total scores at Cincinnati on Oct. 7 when he caught five passes for 165 yards and recorded his only rushing TD of the year. Smith topped 100 yards four times as a junior, including catching six passes for 161 yards and two TDs in his final regular season game for UCF. --R.J. White