Player Blurb: Will Clapp, C, LSU
NFL Draft analysis for Will Clapp, C, LSU
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Technical center who routinely wins with leverage, great angles while blocking and a strong grip. Doesn't wow athletically and plays high at times. If defensive linemen get their hands on him first, he's susceptible to counters. Decently mobile and accurate at the second level. Sturdy anchor. Solid mid-rounder.
College Recap:
Clapp redshirted in 2014 before bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2015. He started all 12 games, making 11 starts at right guard and one at left guard. He issued 88 knockdown blocks along the way and didn’t give up a sack all season. As a sophomore, Clapp started 11 games at left guard, sitting out only one game (Southern Miss) with an injury. After taking 776 snaps the year prior, he logged 648 snaps as a sophomore. Clapp’s junior year saw him move to center, where he started in all 13 games for the Tigers. He was a first-team All-SEC selection and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the top center in college football. Clapp led the team this past fall in offensive snaps (855) and knockdown blocks (72). He elected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. -- Shea Dixon
