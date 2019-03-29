Pratt, Germaine, LB, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Pratt, Germaine, LB, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Safety convert to linebacker with plus athleticism which leads to him moving around the field quickly thanks to defensive-back like plant-and-drive skills. Tiny flashes of a swim and swipe to beat blockers when scraping laterally but too often he stands still and lets offensive linemen get into his frame. Dynamic closing speed, making him a useful run-and-chase linebacker you went to keep clean. -- CT

Our Latest Stories