Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.00 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kenneth Dixon

Summary:

Sean Tucker is a physical running back that has received a significant workload over the past three seasons. He has shown ample pass-catching production but has room for growth in pass protection. He is quick to break defenders down in space, forcing missed tackles.

Strengths:

  • Does a good job of breaking defenders down in space
  • Thick lower body allows him to fight through contact
  • Good short-space agility
  • Ample pass-catching production

Weaknesses:

  • Nearly 600 carries over the past three seasons
  • Lacks top-end speed to bounce outside
  • Pass protection needs some attention