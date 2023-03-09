Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.00 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kenneth Dixon

Summary:

Sean Tucker is a physical running back that has received a significant workload over the past three seasons. He has shown ample pass-catching production but has room for growth in pass protection. He is quick to break defenders down in space, forcing missed tackles.

Strengths:

Does a good job of breaking defenders down in space

Thick lower body allows him to fight through contact

Good short-space agility

Ample pass-catching production

Weaknesses: