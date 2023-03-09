Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.00 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kenneth Dixon
Summary:
Sean Tucker is a physical running back that has received a significant workload over the past three seasons. He has shown ample pass-catching production but has room for growth in pass protection. He is quick to break defenders down in space, forcing missed tackles.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of breaking defenders down in space
- Thick lower body allows him to fight through contact
- Good short-space agility
- Ample pass-catching production
Weaknesses:
- Nearly 600 carries over the past three seasons
- Lacks top-end speed to bounce outside
- Pass protection needs some attention