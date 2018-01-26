Senior Bowl 2018: Marcus Davenport shines, Josh Allen stands out on Thursday

Senior Bowl practice wrapped on Thursday, and the headliner quarterbacks didn't disappoint in their last preparatory session before the game.

Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield were steady all afternoon, and the most hyped defensive player -- Marcus Davenport of UTSA -- looked like a high first-rounder.

Stealing the show, however, was Allen Lazard, the big receiver from Iowa State. His large stature and high-pointing prowess lead to a variety of splash plays, mostly in the end zone. Virginia defensive tackle Andrew Brown capped off the best week of anyone in Mobile with more consistent penetration into the backfield.

Here are my observations from Thursday's practices.

North Team

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen had his steadiest practice and stood out among quarterbacks on the North squad during the final session before the game Saturday. He didn't make any "wow" throws, but, more importantly, didn't make undrafted free-agent type tosses either. In red-zone work, he had nice touch on a fade to the back corner of the end zone and zip on a score on a weakside sprint out to the front left pylon. He did have a pair of overthrows on passes into the end zone, but neither were egregiously off-target.

Rutgers outside linebacker Kemoko Turay exhibited hand use in Mobile he didn't show on film during his collegiate career. Turay beat steady Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby and Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill two times each using a swipe move and a surprisingly powerful bull rush. He's a speed-to-power rusher and had a fine week.

Iowa State wideout Allen Lazard was the most impressive player -- for either team -- on Thursday. He made an outstanding back-shoulder catch for a touchdown early in the session and finished with three more dazzling displays of his high-pointing ability. He also created separation on a dig route in team work and was found by Baker Mayfield. In the red zone, he also made a tough grab on a slant against tight coverage. Lazard has a fun combination of size, leaping ability, strong hands, and deceptive athleticism.

Mayfield was his typical, consistent self, and worked wonders near the end zone. However, as was the case yesterday, when his first read was covered he hitched, looked uncomfortable and either threw the football away, scrambled, or dumped it into the flat to a running back four or five seconds after he received the snap.

Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips toyed with offensive linemen in one-on-one drills, using his immense strength to push back blockers. In team drills, he utilized his go-to swim move to win at the point of attack.

On the topic of hand use, Oklahoma outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was masterful getting offensive linemen off-balance with his long arms in both one-on-one and team drills. He beat Crosby on a few reps. Army offensive tackle Brett Toth was the only player I saw stymie Okoronkwo on one snap.

Penn State wideout DaeSean Hamilton had some issues with drops throughout the week. His route-running was spectacular though. He's a tremendous salesman on routes with multiple cuts. The Nittany Lions star also possesses the quickness and speed to separate on a regular basis. He left Boston College cornerback Isaac Yiadom in the dust on a post corner in team drills.

Both NC State defensive linemen, Justin Jones and B.J. Hill, remained incredibly sturdy in the middle. They're both strong bull-rushers with heavy hands. Iowa offensive guard Sean Welsh was put on skates by Hill in a one-on-one rep. Hill even deployed a quick spin move -- impressive at his size -- in the middle that nearly beat UTEP offensive guard Will Hernandez.

UCLA center Scott Quessenberry was the only interior offensive linemen who held Hill in check.

was the only interior offensive linemen who held Hill in check. Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was the recipient of a fine throw through traffic from Allen in the red zone and extended above his head for a grab from Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee .

South Team