Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.97 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Knowshon Moreno

Summary:

Tank Bigsby is a quick-twitch athlete who can run with authority between the tackles but has the explosiveness to either bounce it outside or put his foot in the ground as a one-cut-and-go runner. He needs to improve as a blocker but does offer return ability.

Strengths:

  • Quick, twitchy, can makes defenders miss in small areas with burst
  • Runs hard but also is willing to let hole develop
  • Can run through arm tackles
  • Has explosiveness to get outside, then can put foot in ground and cut it back
  • Will run hard between the tackles, running through arm tackles, always falling forward
  • Punt return left when he gets the ball in space/quick throw; regularly makes people miss
  • Can stop on a dime and accelerate to top speed in just a few steps

Weaknesses:

  • Will sometimes try to bounce it for more yards instead of taking what's in front of him
  • Can struggle with WR routes on the outside
  • Willing blocker but an area for improvement