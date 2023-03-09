Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.97 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Knowshon Moreno
Summary:
Tank Bigsby is a quick-twitch athlete who can run with authority between the tackles but has the explosiveness to either bounce it outside or put his foot in the ground as a one-cut-and-go runner. He needs to improve as a blocker but does offer return ability.
Strengths:
- Quick, twitchy, can makes defenders miss in small areas with burst
- Runs hard but also is willing to let hole develop
- Can run through arm tackles
- Has explosiveness to get outside, then can put foot in ground and cut it back
- Will run hard between the tackles, running through arm tackles, always falling forward
- Punt return left when he gets the ball in space/quick throw; regularly makes people miss
- Can stop on a dime and accelerate to top speed in just a few steps
Weaknesses:
- Will sometimes try to bounce it for more yards instead of taking what's in front of him
- Can struggle with WR routes on the outside
- Willing blocker but an area for improvement