Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.97 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Knowshon Moreno

Summary:

Tank Bigsby is a quick-twitch athlete who can run with authority between the tackles but has the explosiveness to either bounce it outside or put his foot in the ground as a one-cut-and-go runner. He needs to improve as a blocker but does offer return ability.

Strengths:

Quick, twitchy, can makes defenders miss in small areas with burst

Runs hard but also is willing to let hole develop

Can run through arm tackles

Has explosiveness to get outside, then can put foot in ground and cut it back

Will run hard between the tackles, running through arm tackles, always falling forward

Punt return left when he gets the ball in space/quick throw; regularly makes people miss

Can stop on a dime and accelerate to top speed in just a few steps

Weaknesses: