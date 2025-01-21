The Hunt Report: Sons of former NFL standouts make names for themselves at Tropical Bowl

Over 150 scouts flocked to Celebration, Florida, for the Tropical Bowl, which is the fifth postseason all-star game of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle. Entering its 10th year, the Tropical Bowl is put together by founder Michael Quartey and East Preps LLC, who also puts on the FCS Bowl that is held in early December.
No different than any other all-star event, prospects gather to perform in a few practices in front of professional scouts from NFL, CFL, UFL, European League of Football and the various professional indoor football leagues. In this year's edition of the Tropical Bowl, over 160 players from the FBS-NAIA and Canadian colleges were able to get in two excellent days of practice before braving the pouring rain of the actual game day on Sunday morning.
There was a bit of a new wrinkle for this year's game. Because the number of players entering the draft this year is larger than normal, it created an overflow of prospects for the game. And because of that, Quartey and his staff created an additional portion of the week called "Tropical Bowl Scrimmage," where the overflow of prospects were separated into an offensive team and defensive team. They went through a practice Saturday morning and competed in a scrimmage after the Tropical Bowl game.
What really stood out to me about this year's event was the family affair we saw with some of the sons of former NFL standouts out there competing in the event.
- WR Moose Muhammad III (son of Muhsin Muhammad)
- WR Jordan Bly (son of Dré Bly)
- OLB Chuck Smith IV (son of Chuck Smith)
- WR Michael Love, (brother of Julian Love)
American Team
Quarterbacks
Chandler Rogers
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 193 pounds
- School: California
Rogers was a prospect I was excited to see live, as he didn't play much at California after being a star signal-caller at North Texas. He has a live arm and really showed his ability to make tight-window throws at all levels of the field. With the situational football and leadership skills already in his bag, it was good to see him get out there and showcase the arm talent.
Other standouts
- Brayden Schager, Hawaii
Running backs
Sidiki Kone
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 222 pounds
- School: American International
Kone was able to check a ton of boxes during this week's event. He's a well-put together prospect that showcased the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and excelled in blitz pickup. Combining that with his ability as a runner, he's building a lot of positive momentum during this all-star circuit, as he also stood out in the FCS Bowl.
Other standouts
- Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Michigan State
- Marquez Cooper, San Diego State
Wide receivers
Mac Dalena
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 176 pounds
- School: Fresno State
A fearless receiver, Dalena showcased that toughness during the game as he made some tough catches over the middle of the field. What was also key for him was to showcase special teams value; which he did as he returned some punts as well.
Other standouts
- Loic Fouonji, Vanderbilt
- Naseim Brantley, Rutgers
- Jeremiah Hunter, Washington
- Kyle Bradford, Angelo State
- Anton Popov, Warner University
Tight ends
Josiah Miamen
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 254 pounds
- School: Florida International
Being consistent is one of the most important aspects of succeeding in football, especially during an all-star game. I thought Miamen did exactly that with the way he worked himself open and caught the ball.
Other standouts
- Casey Kelly, East Carolina
Offensive linemen
OT Malcolm Lamar Sr.
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 318 pounds
- School: Florida Atlantic
Lamar has an 86-inch wingspan and used that attribute to his advantage, as he was a tough matchup for virtually every defensive lineman he faced. His pass pro was both solid and consistent in 1-on-1s, and he performed well in team periods.
Other standouts
- OL Dom Boyd, Georgia Southern
- OL Weston Franklin, Georgia Tech
- OL Nick Malone, West Virginia
- OT Jacob Sitsler, Oklahoma Baptist
- OC Federico Maranges, FAU
- OG Josh Carlin, UCLA
- OT DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest
- OC Vershon Lee, South Carolina
- OG John Thomas, New Haven
Defensive linemen
EDGE/OLB Diwun Black
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 229 pounds
- School: Temple
Explosive off the edge, the former Florida Gator and Temple Owl star had an excellent two days of practice and also the game. During the practices, he made one of the more explosive tackles of the day.
Explosive play here from @Temple_FB OLB Diwun Black. Previous play would’ve had a sack too.— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 18, 2025
Stacking days here at @TropicalBowlUSA pic.twitter.com/OXm1bwpeYC
Black also had a couple of sacks in the game, which stymied drives. He garnered a ton of interest from teams throughout the week.
DT Soane Toia
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 276 pounds
- School: San Jose State
Speaking of performing well when the lights are bright, that aptly described Toia and what he did during the game. Toia racked up a tackle for loss and a couple of sacks on the National Team quarterback. His body control and change of direction at his size was an asset, as he had himself a week.
DL Philip Blidi
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 291 pounds
- School: Auburn
I thought Blidi played much bigger than his size in a good way. During both 1-on-1s and 9-on-7s, his ball get-off and ability to win with technique and power gave the offensive linemen fits throughout the week. He also capped off an impressive two days of work with a couple of plays in the game.
Other standouts
- DE Anton Juncaj, Arkansas
- DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, TCU
- DL Sione Nusi Lolohea, Florida State
- DL Geemontae Peck, Davenport
Linebackers
Maurice Wilmer
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 254 pounds
- School: Long Island
Wilmer moved really well in space during the two days of practice. On Saturday's practice, he ended the day with a pick-six during the two-minute drill. He also made a couple of plays on both ends of the defense during the game.
Other standouts
- Kydran Jenkins, Purdue
- John Pius, Wisconsin
- Zach Zimos, Louisiana Tech
Defensive backs
CB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 173 pounds
- School: Southern Utah
One of the more confident and technically sound performances of the week at the position was from Pleasant-Johnson. He did a great job of mirroring and matching receivers, not getting too handsy and using his length to make numerous plays on the ball. You can see he was well coached in college.
S Paul Lewis III
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 201 pounds
- School: Akron
Lewis has great size for the position and was a bit of an enforcer out there on the field. I thought he showed good ability as a top-down player, laying the thud on both receivers and ball-carriers alike.
Other standouts
- DB Devin Kirkwood, UCLA
- S Jayden Johnson, Arkansas
- S Jerrin Thompson, Auburn
- CB Andrew Volmar, Bethune-Cookman
- CB CJ Williams, Western Carolina
- S Marcus Barnes, William & Mary
- DB Charles Brown, Kutztown
National Team
Quarterbacks
Davis Black
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 221 pounds
- School: California (PA)
Man, Black can really spin the ball and made some beautiful throws during the Tropical Bowl game, which was impressive considering the torrential downpour throughout. He's got the touch, timing and anticipation you look for at the position. This was a great showing for him.
Running backs
Sam Hicks
- Height: 5-foot-8
- Weight: 186 pounds
- School: Abilene Christian
Hicks was someone who stood out last week at the College Gridiron Showcase. He bypassed the scrimmage because he had to travel to Orlando for the Tropical Bowl. It's safe to say he made the most of his opportunity here as well. As a potential downfield option in the passing game, Hicks really showed his ability to track and catch the ball over his shoulder with ease.
Other standouts
- Nay'Quan Wright, South Florida
- Treshaun Ward, Boston College
Wide receivers
Jordan Bly
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 170
- School: Gardner-Webb
Bly, by far, was the best receiver out there in terms of his consistency. I don't think I saw him drop a pass throughout the week. He made at least five catches that drew some cheers from the folks at practice and at the game. Another player who plays bigger than his size, he was able to win at every level of the field.
Other standouts
- Michael Love, Long Island
- Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M
- Tyrone Broden, Arkansas
- Casey Reynolds, Army
- Trey Goodman, UTEP
- Jacari Carter, UAlbany
- Collin Brunstein, Illinois College
- Javian Bellamy, Glenville State
Tight ends
Thomas Burke
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 247 pounds
- School: The College of New Jersey
Burke was able to build off his excellent week at the FCS Bowl during the practices. What stands out initially is how much he looks the part of a prospect and how much he plays the part as well. If you saw him out there and perform, you'd think he'd gone to Iowa. But that goes to show you that there is a ton of talent out there in college football. Burke's fluid athleticism stood out as well, which is a major plus.
Other standouts
- Maliq Carr, Houston
Offensive linemen
C Jonny Bottorff
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 295 pounds
- School: Northern Arizona
We've talked about Bottorff before, as he stood out at the FCS Bowl. But again, to the earlier point I made about consistency, he showed it here at the Tropical Bowl. I think he's going to be a really good pro wherever he ends up.
Other standouts
- OG Cain Johnson, Augustana
- OL Nofoafia Tulafono, Wyoming
- OT Nate Williams, San Diego State
Defensive linemen
DT Arnold Young
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 280 pounds
- School: Montclair State
Not to sound like a broken record, but the fact that some of these players like Young, who stood out at the FCS Bowl and stood out this week at the Tropical Bowl against higher competition, speaks volumes. Young has very good quickness off the ball and was disruptive both in the practices and the game.
DT Keivie Rose
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 304 pounds
- School: Arkansas
Rose was able to show the repertoire during 1-on-1s, finding multiple ways to beat offensive lineman. Another one of the players whose athleticism leaped off the field at you while watching practice.
EDGE Dallaz Corbitt
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 243 pounds
- School: Bethune-Cookman
Corbitt showed some savvy during the 1-on-1 period and was able to effectively carry that over to both 9-on-7s and team periods. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcat was able to find the friendly confines of Daytona Municipal Stadium very familiar, as he also did well in the game.
Other standouts
- DE Matthew Harmon, Kent State
- DL Treven Ma'ae, Baylor
- EDGE Warren Robinson, East Texas A&M
Linebackers
OLB Jalil Clemons
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 249 pounds
- School: Southern Miss
Clemons has some twitch about his game and was able to showcase this ability coming off the edge during the 1-on-1 period. I also thought he was very fluid in transition during individual portion of practices.
OLB MJ Sherman
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 247 pounds
- School: Nebraska
Sherman displayed the ability to win with power. He's got the heavy hands to walk an offensive lineman back into the pocket, setting a physical edge in the process.
Other standouts
- LB Ethan Barr, UCF
- OLB Ty French, West Virginia
- OLB Chuck Smith IV, Villanova
- OLB Justin Whiteside, Central Michigan
Defensive backs
CB Kendarius Smith
- Height: 5-foot-8
- Weight: 168 pounds
- School: Nicholls
Another example of "size is not a skill" when watching Smith. With how well his man-to-man coverage ability is on the outside, I found myself blown away at his measured size. He has been able to stack positive all-star game performances.
DB M.J. Griffin
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 189 pounds
- School: Louisville
Griffin is an impressive individual. I had the chance to speak with him before the first practice, and you can tell he's a true student of the game. What I liked about his performances was that he showed some position versatility. Some may see him as a safety/nickel, while others may see him as a true outside corner. Definitely had some teams take notice of his week of work.
DB Tyler Rudolph
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 196 pounds
- School: UMass
Rudolph did a great job in coverage during the 7-on-7 period and in team periods. I came away impressed with how well he closed on the football and arrived with authority. Whether it was to aggressively swat the ball away or to completely separate the receiver from the football, he was able to get it done.
Other standouts
- CB Austin McKinney, NW Missouri State
- DB Caleb Blake, Bethune-Cookman
- CB Andrew Pitts, Angelo State
- DB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State
Tropical Bowl Scrimmage
Stardom Offense
QB Taylor Elgersma
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 213 pounds
- School: Wilfrid Laurier
The story of this all-star game circuit has been the play of the Canadian signal-caller Taylor Elgersma. This makes three straight all-star game appearances (USports East-West Bowl, College Gridiron Showcase and Tropical Bowl Scrimmage) where he has performed extremely well. There were multiple teams talking with him post-practice.
Other QB standouts
- Javonte Howard, Charleston (WV)
RB Khalan Griffin
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 205 pounds
- School: Lamar
There is always the "practice megaphone," and Griffin was that guy for the offensive team. He was constantly chirping, but most importantly was able to back it up with fine play. As a route runner is where he raised some eyebrows this week.
Other RB standouts
- Jermaine Corbett, Merrimack
WR Nahsir Morgan
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 190
- School: Delaware Valley
Morgan ran some impressive routes while also displaying top-notch athleticism. There were a couple of instances where he had to contort his body to make an over-the-shoulder catch deep downfield along the sideline and was able to make it look seamless. Hailing from a solid Division III program, he more than held his own against defensive backs of the FBS.
Other WR standouts
- Jamal Cooney, UAlbany
- Koby Drake, Memphis
- Dante Cephas, Kansas State
- Carl Smith Jr., Robert Morris
- Chris Houston, Chattanooga
TE Tommy Smith
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 230 pounds
- School: Rhode Island
Smith was a smooth route runner who understood how to use his frame as a weapon against defensive backs. When they started to match physicality with him, he was able to switch it up and win with finesse and route running.
Other TE standouts
- Jaelyn Lay, UMass
OL Baraka Beckett
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 330 pounds
- School: New Mexico
Beckett blocked every defender as if he took it personally that they lined up against him. I think he'd make a fantastic guard because of his consistent ability to win boxing matches in a phone booth.
Other OL standouts
- OL Jevale Roberson, Lamar
- C Josh Atwood, UMass
Stardom Defense
EDGE Nicholas Lenon
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 245 pounds
- School: Merrimack
I've called a Merrimack game before (against Morgan State), so I'm familiar with Lenon's game and ability to disrupt the passing game with his burst off the edge. It was great to see it confirmed against higher competition at the Tropical Bowl.
LB Brendan Jackson
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 228 pounds
- School: Troy
Jackson was laying the lumber in the run game. The pads were definitely popping when he was in during 9-on-7 drills. I also thought he consistently flowed to the ball rather well in the run game.
Other LB standouts
- Jay Thompson, Merrimack
- George Hawkins III, Columbia
DB Justin Harris
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 192 pounds
- School: Texas State
Harris had three interceptions and a pass breakup during the practice Saturday. The ball kept finding its way toward him. He's got terrific hand/eye coordination and is a very active defender at the catch point.
Other DB standouts
- Giye Jenkins, New Haven
CB Deshawn Jones
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 185 pounds
- School: Stony Brook
Jones has excellent man-coverage skills and an ability to close on the ball. It didn't matter if it was 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s or team periods -- he was consistently making plays. Arguably one of the tougher matchups for receivers this week.