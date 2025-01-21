The Hunt Report: Sons of former NFL standouts make names for themselves at Tropical Bowl

Over 150 scouts flocked to Celebration, Florida, for the Tropical Bowl, which is the fifth postseason all-star game of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle. Entering its 10th year, the Tropical Bowl is put together by founder Michael Quartey and East Preps LLC, who also puts on the FCS Bowl that is held in early December.

No different than any other all-star event, prospects gather to perform in a few practices in front of professional scouts from NFL, CFL, UFL, European League of Football and the various professional indoor football leagues. In this year's edition of the Tropical Bowl, over 160 players from the FBS-NAIA and Canadian colleges were able to get in two excellent days of practice before braving the pouring rain of the actual game day on Sunday morning.

There was a bit of a new wrinkle for this year's game. Because the number of players entering the draft this year is larger than normal, it created an overflow of prospects for the game. And because of that, Quartey and his staff created an additional portion of the week called "Tropical Bowl Scrimmage," where the overflow of prospects were separated into an offensive team and defensive team. They went through a practice Saturday morning and competed in a scrimmage after the Tropical Bowl game.

What really stood out to me about this year's event was the family affair we saw with some of the sons of former NFL standouts out there competing in the event.

WR Moose Muhammad III (son of Muhsin Muhammad)

WR Jordan Bly (son of Dré Bly)

OLB Chuck Smith IV (son of Chuck Smith)

WR Michael Love, (brother of Julian Love)

American Team

Quarterbacks

Chandler Rogers

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 193 pounds

193 pounds School: California

Rogers was a prospect I was excited to see live, as he didn't play much at California after being a star signal-caller at North Texas. He has a live arm and really showed his ability to make tight-window throws at all levels of the field. With the situational football and leadership skills already in his bag, it was good to see him get out there and showcase the arm talent.

Other standouts

Brayden Schager, Hawaii

Running backs

Sidiki Kone

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 222 pounds

222 pounds School: American International

Kone was able to check a ton of boxes during this week's event. He's a well-put together prospect that showcased the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and excelled in blitz pickup. Combining that with his ability as a runner, he's building a lot of positive momentum during this all-star circuit, as he also stood out in the FCS Bowl.

Other standouts

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Michigan State

Marquez Cooper, San Diego State

Wide receivers

Mac Dalena

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 176 pounds

176 pounds School: Fresno State

A fearless receiver, Dalena showcased that toughness during the game as he made some tough catches over the middle of the field. What was also key for him was to showcase special teams value; which he did as he returned some punts as well.

Other standouts

Loic Fouonji, Vanderbilt

Naseim Brantley, Rutgers

Jeremiah Hunter, Washington

Kyle Bradford, Angelo State

Anton Popov, Warner University

Tight ends

Josiah Miamen

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 254 pounds

254 pounds School: Florida International

Being consistent is one of the most important aspects of succeeding in football, especially during an all-star game. I thought Miamen did exactly that with the way he worked himself open and caught the ball.

Other standouts

Casey Kelly, East Carolina

Offensive linemen

OT Malcolm Lamar Sr.

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 318 pounds

318 pounds School: Florida Atlantic

Lamar has an 86-inch wingspan and used that attribute to his advantage, as he was a tough matchup for virtually every defensive lineman he faced. His pass pro was both solid and consistent in 1-on-1s, and he performed well in team periods.

Other standouts

OL Dom Boyd, Georgia Southern

OL Weston Franklin, Georgia Tech

OL Nick Malone, West Virginia

OT Jacob Sitsler, Oklahoma Baptist

OC Federico Maranges, FAU

OG Josh Carlin, UCLA

OT DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest

OC Vershon Lee, South Carolina

OG John Thomas, New Haven

Defensive linemen

EDGE/OLB Diwun Black

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 229 pounds

229 pounds School: Temple

Explosive off the edge, the former Florida Gator and Temple Owl star had an excellent two days of practice and also the game. During the practices, he made one of the more explosive tackles of the day.

Black also had a couple of sacks in the game, which stymied drives. He garnered a ton of interest from teams throughout the week.

DT Soane Toia

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 276 pounds

276 pounds School: San Jose State

Speaking of performing well when the lights are bright, that aptly described Toia and what he did during the game. Toia racked up a tackle for loss and a couple of sacks on the National Team quarterback. His body control and change of direction at his size was an asset, as he had himself a week.

DL Philip Blidi

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 291 pounds

291 pounds School: Auburn

I thought Blidi played much bigger than his size in a good way. During both 1-on-1s and 9-on-7s, his ball get-off and ability to win with technique and power gave the offensive linemen fits throughout the week. He also capped off an impressive two days of work with a couple of plays in the game.

Other standouts

DE Anton Juncaj, Arkansas

DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, TCU

DL Sione Nusi Lolohea, Florida State

DL Geemontae Peck, Davenport

Linebackers

Maurice Wilmer

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 254 pounds

254 pounds School: Long Island

Wilmer moved really well in space during the two days of practice. On Saturday's practice, he ended the day with a pick-six during the two-minute drill. He also made a couple of plays on both ends of the defense during the game.

Other standouts

Kydran Jenkins, Purdue

John Pius, Wisconsin

Zach Zimos, Louisiana Tech

Defensive backs

CB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 173 pounds

173 pounds School: Southern Utah

One of the more confident and technically sound performances of the week at the position was from Pleasant-Johnson. He did a great job of mirroring and matching receivers, not getting too handsy and using his length to make numerous plays on the ball. You can see he was well coached in college.

S Paul Lewis III

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 201 pounds

201 pounds School: Akron

Lewis has great size for the position and was a bit of an enforcer out there on the field. I thought he showed good ability as a top-down player, laying the thud on both receivers and ball-carriers alike.

Other standouts

DB Devin Kirkwood, UCLA

S Jayden Johnson, Arkansas

S Jerrin Thompson, Auburn

CB Andrew Volmar, Bethune-Cookman

CB CJ Williams, Western Carolina

S Marcus Barnes, William & Mary

DB Charles Brown, Kutztown

National Team

Quarterbacks

Davis Black

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 221 pounds

221 pounds School: California (PA)

Man, Black can really spin the ball and made some beautiful throws during the Tropical Bowl game, which was impressive considering the torrential downpour throughout. He's got the touch, timing and anticipation you look for at the position. This was a great showing for him.

Running backs

Sam Hicks

Height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Weight: 186 pounds

186 pounds School: Abilene Christian

Hicks was someone who stood out last week at the College Gridiron Showcase. He bypassed the scrimmage because he had to travel to Orlando for the Tropical Bowl. It's safe to say he made the most of his opportunity here as well. As a potential downfield option in the passing game, Hicks really showed his ability to track and catch the ball over his shoulder with ease.

Other standouts

Nay'Quan Wright, South Florida

Treshaun Ward, Boston College

Wide receivers

Jordan Bly

Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 170

170 School: Gardner-Webb

Bly, by far, was the best receiver out there in terms of his consistency. I don't think I saw him drop a pass throughout the week. He made at least five catches that drew some cheers from the folks at practice and at the game. Another player who plays bigger than his size, he was able to win at every level of the field.

Other standouts

Michael Love, Long Island

Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M

Tyrone Broden, Arkansas

Casey Reynolds, Army

Trey Goodman, UTEP

Jacari Carter, UAlbany

Collin Brunstein, Illinois College

Javian Bellamy, Glenville State

Tight ends

Thomas Burke

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 247 pounds

247 pounds School: The College of New Jersey

Burke was able to build off his excellent week at the FCS Bowl during the practices. What stands out initially is how much he looks the part of a prospect and how much he plays the part as well. If you saw him out there and perform, you'd think he'd gone to Iowa. But that goes to show you that there is a ton of talent out there in college football. Burke's fluid athleticism stood out as well, which is a major plus.

Other standouts

Maliq Carr, Houston

Offensive linemen

C Jonny Bottorff

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 295 pounds

295 pounds School: Northern Arizona

We've talked about Bottorff before, as he stood out at the FCS Bowl. But again, to the earlier point I made about consistency, he showed it here at the Tropical Bowl. I think he's going to be a really good pro wherever he ends up.

Other standouts

OG Cain Johnson, Augustana

OL Nofoafia Tulafono, Wyoming

OT Nate Williams, San Diego State

Defensive linemen

DT Arnold Young

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 280 pounds

280 pounds School: Montclair State

Not to sound like a broken record, but the fact that some of these players like Young, who stood out at the FCS Bowl and stood out this week at the Tropical Bowl against higher competition, speaks volumes. Young has very good quickness off the ball and was disruptive both in the practices and the game.

DT Keivie Rose

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 304 pounds

304 pounds School: Arkansas

Rose was able to show the repertoire during 1-on-1s, finding multiple ways to beat offensive lineman. Another one of the players whose athleticism leaped off the field at you while watching practice.

EDGE Dallaz Corbitt

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 243 pounds

243 pounds School: Bethune-Cookman

Corbitt showed some savvy during the 1-on-1 period and was able to effectively carry that over to both 9-on-7s and team periods. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcat was able to find the friendly confines of Daytona Municipal Stadium very familiar, as he also did well in the game.

Other standouts

DE Matthew Harmon, Kent State

DL Treven Ma'ae, Baylor

EDGE Warren Robinson, East Texas A&M

Linebackers

OLB Jalil Clemons

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 249 pounds

249 pounds School: Southern Miss

Clemons has some twitch about his game and was able to showcase this ability coming off the edge during the 1-on-1 period. I also thought he was very fluid in transition during individual portion of practices.

OLB MJ Sherman

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 247 pounds

247 pounds School: Nebraska

Sherman displayed the ability to win with power. He's got the heavy hands to walk an offensive lineman back into the pocket, setting a physical edge in the process.

Other standouts

LB Ethan Barr, UCF

OLB Ty French, West Virginia

OLB Chuck Smith IV, Villanova

OLB Justin Whiteside, Central Michigan

Defensive backs

CB Kendarius Smith

Height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Weight: 168 pounds

168 pounds School: Nicholls

Another example of "size is not a skill" when watching Smith. With how well his man-to-man coverage ability is on the outside, I found myself blown away at his measured size. He has been able to stack positive all-star game performances.

DB M.J. Griffin

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds School: Louisville

Griffin is an impressive individual. I had the chance to speak with him before the first practice, and you can tell he's a true student of the game. What I liked about his performances was that he showed some position versatility. Some may see him as a safety/nickel, while others may see him as a true outside corner. Definitely had some teams take notice of his week of work.

DB Tyler Rudolph

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 196 pounds

196 pounds School: UMass

Rudolph did a great job in coverage during the 7-on-7 period and in team periods. I came away impressed with how well he closed on the football and arrived with authority. Whether it was to aggressively swat the ball away or to completely separate the receiver from the football, he was able to get it done.

Other standouts

CB Austin McKinney, NW Missouri State

DB Caleb Blake, Bethune-Cookman

CB Andrew Pitts, Angelo State

DB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State

Tropical Bowl Scrimmage

Stardom Offense

QB Taylor Elgersma

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Wilfrid Laurier

The story of this all-star game circuit has been the play of the Canadian signal-caller Taylor Elgersma. This makes three straight all-star game appearances (USports East-West Bowl, College Gridiron Showcase and Tropical Bowl Scrimmage) where he has performed extremely well. There were multiple teams talking with him post-practice.

Other QB standouts

Javonte Howard, Charleston (WV)

RB Khalan Griffin

Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds School: Lamar

There is always the "practice megaphone," and Griffin was that guy for the offensive team. He was constantly chirping, but most importantly was able to back it up with fine play. As a route runner is where he raised some eyebrows this week.

Other RB standouts

Jermaine Corbett, Merrimack

WR Nahsir Morgan

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 190

190 School: Delaware Valley

Morgan ran some impressive routes while also displaying top-notch athleticism. There were a couple of instances where he had to contort his body to make an over-the-shoulder catch deep downfield along the sideline and was able to make it look seamless. Hailing from a solid Division III program, he more than held his own against defensive backs of the FBS.

Other WR standouts

Jamal Cooney, UAlbany

Koby Drake, Memphis

Dante Cephas, Kansas State

Carl Smith Jr., Robert Morris

Chris Houston, Chattanooga

TE Tommy Smith

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds School: Rhode Island

Smith was a smooth route runner who understood how to use his frame as a weapon against defensive backs. When they started to match physicality with him, he was able to switch it up and win with finesse and route running.

Other TE standouts

Jaelyn Lay, UMass

OL Baraka Beckett

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 330 pounds

330 pounds School: New Mexico

Beckett blocked every defender as if he took it personally that they lined up against him. I think he'd make a fantastic guard because of his consistent ability to win boxing matches in a phone booth.

Other OL standouts

OL Jevale Roberson, Lamar

C Josh Atwood, UMass

Stardom Defense

EDGE Nicholas Lenon

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 245 pounds

245 pounds School: Merrimack

I've called a Merrimack game before (against Morgan State), so I'm familiar with Lenon's game and ability to disrupt the passing game with his burst off the edge. It was great to see it confirmed against higher competition at the Tropical Bowl.

LB Brendan Jackson

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 228 pounds

228 pounds School: Troy

Jackson was laying the lumber in the run game. The pads were definitely popping when he was in during 9-on-7 drills. I also thought he consistently flowed to the ball rather well in the run game.

Other LB standouts

Jay Thompson, Merrimack

George Hawkins III, Columbia

DB Justin Harris

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 192 pounds

192 pounds School: Texas State

Harris had three interceptions and a pass breakup during the practice Saturday. The ball kept finding its way toward him. He's got terrific hand/eye coordination and is a very active defender at the catch point.

Other DB standouts

Giye Jenkins, New Haven

CB Deshawn Jones

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds School: Stony Brook

Jones has excellent man-coverage skills and an ability to close on the ball. It didn't matter if it was 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s or team periods -- he was consistently making plays. Arguably one of the tougher matchups for receivers this week.