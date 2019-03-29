Thompson, Deionte, S, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Thompson, Deionte, S, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Elite athleticism and change of direction, great nose for the ball and able to quickly decipher routes. Long arms and long legs allow him to make plays on ball, even when patrolling centerfield. Explodes out of the secondary on swing pass to make tackles and feasts on one-read quaterbacks. Shows ability to play near the line of scrimmage and blitz off edge, but after a strong start to this 2018 season, had several average outings that could see him fall out of Round 1. -- RW

