Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.53 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Ko Kieft
Summary:
Travis Vokolek is a huge, lumbering, older tight end with some quickness to his game relative to his size. He has very minimal burst but has some build-up speed. Not a YAC type but a thunderous moose in the open field. Low volume type as a receiver in college, and much of that was due to brutal to average quarterback play. He gets after it as a blocker and has the play strength to win in that area at the next level. Decent hands, but altogether lackluster or uninspiring as a receiver. TE3 type who can work his way onto the field first due to his blocking ability.
Strengths:
- Surprising quickness for his massive size
- Willing, high energy blocker who will move people
Weaknesses:
- Lumbering explosion, will rarely separate
- Minimal YAC capabilites
- Hands are good, not great or super realiable