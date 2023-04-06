Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.53 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ko Kieft

Summary:

Travis Vokolek is a huge, lumbering, older tight end with some quickness to his game relative to his size. He has very minimal burst but has some build-up speed. Not a YAC type but a thunderous moose in the open field. Low volume type as a receiver in college, and much of that was due to brutal to average quarterback play. He gets after it as a blocker and has the play strength to win in that area at the next level. Decent hands, but altogether lackluster or uninspiring as a receiver. TE3 type who can work his way onto the field first due to his blocking ability.

Strengths:

Surprising quickness for his massive size

Willing, high energy blocker who will move people

Weaknesses: