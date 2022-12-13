Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has been one of the better players in college football this season, and he figures to be in the conversation to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Wilson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Senior

Senior Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 275

: 275 Hometown : Henderson, Texas

: Henderson, Texas Interesting fact: Texas Tech's first first-team All-American since 2018

Position: No. 3 EDGE | Overall: No. 16

Scouting report

"Wilson is an insanely long athlete who showcases displacement power with the long arm as well as maintaining speed at the high side of his rush. He slides inside in sub situations. The Texas native does a good job of containing the edge and holding his ground in the run game. One of Wilson's flaws coming into the season was a lack of a pass rush plan and, while still a work in progress, he has shown improvement in that area. He can do a better job of coming to balance in space and changing directions. The Texas A&M transfer has as much potential as anyone in the class." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)

College Accolades

Honors

2022: First-team All-American (The Athletic, FWAA)

2022: Second team All-American (AP)

2022: First-team All-Big 12 (AP)

2021: Defensive MVP of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2021: All-Bowl Team (Associated Press)

2021: All-Big 12 honorable mention

Notable statistics

2022: Led Big 12 in tackles for loss (14.5)



2022: Second in Big 12 in sacks (7.0)

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 (Texas Tech) 10 61 14.0 7.0 0 0 2021 (Texas Tech) 13 38 13.5 7.0 1 0 2020 (Texas Tech) 7 10 1.5 1.5 0 0 2019 (Texas A&M) 5

12 3.0 1.5

0 0

High school: West Rusk (New London, Texas)

Class: 2018

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8813)

National: 471 | WDE: 23 | Texas: 68

High school accolades: District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP, Class 3A second-team All-State (AP)

Check out Tyree Wilson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.