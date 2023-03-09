Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.89 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Avery Moss
Summary:
Yaya Diaby has developmental athletic traits: good top-end speed, good length and quick twitch. He does a good job of setting the edge but lacks the overall play strength to maintain gap responsibilities as an interior defender. Diaby needs to develop more secoundary moves and string together moves for an effective pass-rush plan.
Strengths:
- Good length, long arms
- Does a good job of setting the edge
- Good grip strength
- Quick twitch
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Lacks ideal play strength
- Needs to develop more secondary moves
- Needs to develop pass-rush plan
- Gets washed out of gaps when asked to slide inside