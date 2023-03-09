Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.89 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Avery Moss

Summary:

Yaya Diaby has developmental athletic traits: good top-end speed, good length and quick twitch. He does a good job of setting the edge but lacks the overall play strength to maintain gap responsibilities as an interior defender. Diaby needs to develop more secoundary moves and string together moves for an effective pass-rush plan.

Strengths:

Good length, long arms

Does a good job of setting the edge

Good grip strength

Quick twitch

Good top-end speed

Weaknesses: