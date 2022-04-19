Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.52 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Rodney Hudson

Strengths:

Grappler, wants to battle in the run game and as the strength to move people in it. Plays with high-end torque through the whistle. He could stand to add more weight to his frame. Very fundamentally sound in pass pro. Knee bend and hand work is very solid. Gives it his all to recover, although he's not flat-out beaten very often. Higher floor type on the interior with some upside. Instant high-caliber starter.

Weaknesses:

Good, not great athlete when blocking on the move or when having to deal with a pass-rushing counter.

Accolades: