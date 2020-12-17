|
Bills-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) Josh Allen has gone from an erratic rookie quarterback from Wyoming to a precision passer in his third NFL season, leading the Buffalo Bills to the cusp of their first AFC East title in a quarter century.
Watching film of the Bills (10-3), the Denver Broncos (5-8) caught a glimpse of what they hope is their own future with erratic quarterback Drew Lock.
Allen, who barely completed half of his passes as a rookie, is close to a 70% passer now and he has a franchise-record 35 combined touchdowns and just nine interceptions with three games remaining beginning Saturday at Empower Field.
''He's having a hell of a season,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. ''He's a big, strong guy who can run. He's tough to tackle in the pocket and he's tough to tackle when he breaks out of the pocket. ... The guy has really emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.''
Allen credits continuity for his metamorphosis in Buffalo, where Sean McDermott has been his head coach and Brian Daboll his offensive coordinator ever since he was the seventh overall selection in the 2018 draft.
''I think it would have definitely made it more difficult'' not to have that stability, Allen said. ''Having the same verbiage and concepts and the relationships I do with Daboll has been extremely helpful. Scheme-wise, knowing my protections, knowing the concepts that I like and Daboll understanding the concepts I don't like, if we had to switch it up, it'd be tough.
''Nobody likes to be thrown in a new system, especially if you feel comfortable with the one you're in now. I'm thankful we've had the same guys for the last three years.''
Lock is already on his second offensive coordinator and second quarterbacks coach in just his second NFL season, and this week he made a pitch for OC Pat Shurmur and his position coach Mike Shula to return in 2021.
''That'd be awesome,'' said Lock, who's had six offensive coordinators in seven years going back to his time at the University of Missouri, including Rich Scangarello last year. ''I feel like having the same play-caller in this organization for more than one year would be huge for us.''
Lock is coming off his best game as a pro, a four-touchdown, no-interception masterpiece at Carolina in which he posted an NFL-best 149.5 passer rating.
With Saturday's game marking his 16th start in the pros, Lock's statistics look like this: an 8-7 record with 20 touchdown throws, 16 interceptions and a 59.5 percent completion rate.
''It kind of all came together for us'' last week, Shurmur said. ''Nobody likes to hear this, but it takes a little time. It takes a little time for a system to kick in, it takes a little time for a quarterback to learn those things that he needs to learn so that he can be efficient, explosive and effective and stay away from those mistakes that have hurt us.''
Other subplots Saturday when the Bills try to officially end New England's reign as AFC East ringmaster:
COVID KICKER
After the Broncos were forced to play the Saints without any of their four QBs last month, they made sure they wouldn't be caught similarly ill prepared should K Brandon McManus end up sidelined by COVID-19.
They signed 31-year-old rookie Taylor Russolino as their quarantined kicker/punter, and he'll be suited up Saturday with McManus on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.
CORNERBACK CRISIS
The Broncos have to face Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley with a cobbled-together CB trio of De'Vante Bausby, rookie Michael Ojemudia and safety-by-trade Will Parks because they've lost five cornerbacks in two weeks, including starters A.J. Bouye (PED suspension) and Bryce Callahan (foot).
''I'm not at all worried because I know if we handle our business up front, then they're going to handle their business in the back,'' Chubb said.
RED ZONE SHOWDOWN
The Bills are one of the league's best at scoring touchdowns in the red zone and the Broncos are the stingiest defense inside the 20-yard line, allowing TDs less than half the time (48.9%).
''They're extremely well-disciplined, extremely well-coached,'' Allen said. ''It's kind of like that `bend, don't break' motto where that's where they tighten up.''
CHUBB & ALLEN
Allen and Chubb will be forever linked because the Broncos were in the market for a QB in 2018, but quickly snared Chubb when he surprisingly fell to them at No. 5 in the draft.
Allen called Chubb a ''game-wrecker'' and the key to their red zone defense and Chubb said Allen is a ''good dude'' and a ''shot taker'' who's hard to chase down, bring down and hold down.
CROWN TOWN
Allen was born in 1996 about five months after the Bills last won the AFC East, which has been dominated by New England with 17 titles in the past 19 seasons, including the past 11, with Tom Brady under center.
Allen said he won't be satisfied with just ending the divisional drought, though.
''It's not the end-all-be-all,'' he said. ''It's a step in the right direction.''
AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed.
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:25
|12:18
|1st Downs
|11
|7
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|8
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|148
|102
|Total Plays
|27
|23
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|62
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|40
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-63.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|40
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|148
|TOTAL YDS
|102
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Allen
|11/18
|97
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Allen
|2
|32
|1
|24
|18
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|10
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|8
|6
|56
|0
|15
|5
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|4
|2
|22
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
2
FPTS
|T. Bass
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|63.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Lock
|5/10
|43
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Lock
|3
|29
|0
|14
|3
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|5
|18
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|15
|1
|10
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|3
|3
|37
|0
|16
|3
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 43 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Russolino K
0
FPTS
|T. Russolino
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|2
|44.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 28(5:29 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to DEN 12 Center-R.Ferguson. D.Spencer MUFFS catch touched at DEN 9 and recovers at DEN 10. D.Spencer to DEN 10 for no gain (T.Matakevich). PENALTY on DEN-T.Marshall Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards enforced at DEN 10.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 28(5:36 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs [M.Reed].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BUF 28(5:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (D.Bausby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(6:22 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 28 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) T.Russolino kicks 70 yards from DEN 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 29 yards (D.Tuszka).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 2nd) T.Russolino extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - DEN 10(6:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 10(6:39 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler (T.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 12(7:22 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to BUF 10 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 26(7:57 - 2nd) D.Lock left end ran ob at BUF 12 for 14 yards (J.Poyer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 27(8:43 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to BUF 26 for 1 yard (A.Klein).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(9:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to P.Lindsay to BUF 27 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 25(9:38 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 43 yards to BUF 32 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. A.Roberts MUFFS catch RECOVERED by DEN-J.Bobenmoyer at BUF 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(9:44 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(10:25 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 25 for no gain (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (A.Epenesa).
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUF 24(10:37 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(11:21 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to DEN 24 for 5 yards (J.Attaochu; M.Agim).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(11:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley [D.Williams].
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(12:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DEN 29 for 15 yards (D.Bausby).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(12:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to DEN 44 for 17 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 35(13:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 39 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(14:14 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 35 for 6 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(14:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 12 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(0:01 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 17 for 2 yards (A.Johnson; J.Jewell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(0:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs. PENALTY on DEN-D.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 5(0:39 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 10 for 5 yards (D.Williams; K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DEN 50(0:49 - 1st) S.Martin punts 45 yards to BUF 5 Center-J.Bobenmoyer downed by DEN-P.Locke.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - DEN 47(1:26 - 1st) D.Lock sacked at 50 for -3 yards (M.Addison).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 45(2:12 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to BUF 47 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(2:51 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to BUF 45 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(3:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards (T.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:05 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 41 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 9(4:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BUF 9(4:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 12(4:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 9 for 3 yards (D.Bausby) [B.Chubb].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 20(5:30 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to DEN 12 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(5:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.Beasley.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 25(6:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to DEN 20 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BUF 31(6:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by D.Bausby at DEN 8. D.Bausby ran ob at DEN 31 for 23 yards. PENALTY on DEN-J.Attaochu Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - BUF 23(7:05 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at DEN 31 for -8 yards (J.Attaochu). FUMBLES (J.Attaochu) and recovers at DEN 30.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at DEN 23 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 46(8:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 31 for 15 yards. Penalty on DEN-D.Bausby Illegal Contact declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 46(8:17 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(8:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to DEN 46 for 2 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 48(9:34 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(10:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 7 yards (D.Bausby).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - DEN 33(10:15 - 1st) T.Russolino 51 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DEN 33(10:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 35(11:00 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:42 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to BUF 35 for 1 yard (Tr.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 49(12:24 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to BUF 36 for 13 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 49(12:29 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (E.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(13:11 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to BUF 49 for 4 yards (E.Oliver).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:51 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 47 for 10 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 37 for 10 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
