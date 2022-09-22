|
|
|BAL
|NE
Ravens-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Oh, what could have been.
It was April 2018 and the New England Patriots were fresh off a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady on the roster, they didn't enter that offseason explicitly looking for a quarterback.
But they were mindful that a successor would need to be lined up only months removed from Brady celebrating his 40th birthday.
It led them to bring in multiple players for visits leading up to the NFL draft that spring, including a speedy former Heisman Trophy winner who was trying to quiet growing whispers around the league that he might be better suited to play receiver at the next level.
It didn't stop Bill Belichick from wanting to meet Lamar Jackson.
''It was a great visit. Spent a lot of time with him. Really interesting guy,'' Belichick recalled this week.
Jackson remembers a day filled with light moments.
''I've seen Belichick smile,'' Jackson said. ''Usually, when I see him, he's puzzled face, a straight-faced guy. When I saw him smile, I was like, `Damn, you've got humor.' I told him that, and he was like, `Yeah.'
I'm like, `I wasn't expecting you to be smiling.'''
It wasn't enough for the Patriots to use one of the two first-round picks on him that year, though. Instead, New England wound up choosing offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and running back Sony Michel at No. 31. Jackson fell all the way to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 32.
Four years later, Jackson will arrive in New England for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots (1-1) on the third leg of what has suddenly become a ''prove it'' season for the former league MVP. It's one in which he'll either have the kind of year that nudges the Ravens (1-1) to make him the league's highest paid quarterback or set the table for another team to possibly sign him away in free agency.
After watching him develop into a dual running and passing threat who continues to frustrate defenses, Belichick believes questions about Jackson's NFL ceiling have been put to rest.
''Without a doubt,'' Belichick said. ''I think he's more than answered it. We'll see what his contract is, that'll answer it.''
GREEN LIGHT
With change comes new opportunities. And Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is experiencing new freedom in New England's revamped offense.
In last week's win at Pittsburgh, the Patriots mixed in some run-pass option plays, which were a staple of the offense Jones ran at Alabama. He also said he has been given a lot more freedom to give his receivers more opportunities on deep ''50-50'' one-on-one opportunities. Jones had success last week, connecting with Nelson Agholor on a 44-yard touchdown;
''I think it's great,'' Jones said. ''I think we want to give all of our playmakers a chance. A lot of our plays there's a certain read on it. I do like the freedom to be able to do that. I did that a lot in the past.
''As long as I know the purpose, I have the green light to do what I'm supposed to do.''
VULNERABLE SECONDARY
The Ravens allowed Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns against them last weekend, and Miami rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 42-38.
Now Baltimore's secondary, limited by injuries recently, goes up against Jones and New England.
''He operates the offense very well,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of the Patriots quarterback. ''He's very accurate, gets the ball out on time, he can move around in the pocket, he can scramble if he has to - I don't think he wants to, but he's willing to do it - and he makes some yards doing it when he does. A lot of respect, and he's running that offense and doing a heck of a job.''
BIG PLAYS
The Ravens certainly showed their explosiveness last weekend even in defeat. They became the first NFL team with touchdowns of 75 yards or more via the pass, the run and a kick return in one game.
MAJOR POTENTIAL
Jackson had a great game both passing and running against the Dolphins. But with running back J.K. Dobbins still out because of last year's knee injury, Baltimore hasn't been great on the ground aside from Jackson's own elusiveness.
Dobbins has been practicing. And if the running game improves, Baltimore could be very dangerous.
''The sky is the limit,'' Jackson said. ''We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Hopefully, we'll just have a balanced offense and not just a heavy run and sometimes throw or heavy throwing and sometimes run - just keep it balanced. And I feel like the sky is the limit for us.''
---
AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Baltimore contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:04
|10:37
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|75
|129
|Total Plays
|17
|17
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|42
|Rush Attempts
|4
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|54
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-55.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|37
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|129
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
9
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|7/10
|65
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
9
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|2
|13
|0
|8
|9
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|8
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
13
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|6
|4
|39
|1
|17
|13
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
2
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
I. Likely 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Likely
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 CB
|J. Armour-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
1
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|55.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Jones
|6/7
|94
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|3
|22
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|15
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Jones 10 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|5
|0
|4
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 1 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Parker
|3
|2
|71
|0
|40
|9
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Bryant
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - NE 33(9:25 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to BAL 33 for no gain (M.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NE 39(10:00 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to BAL 33 for 6 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NE 39(10:07 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(10:48 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to BAL 39 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NE 47(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to BAL 40 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NE 46(12:09 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end to NE 47 for 1 yard (O.Oweh).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 41(12:53 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NE 46 for 5 yards (C.Clark; O.Oweh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 20(13:05 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 52 yards to NE 28 - Center-N.Moore. M.Bryant to NE 41 for 13 yards (N.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAL 20(13:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAL 25(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 33(14:23 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 25 for -8 yards (D.Wise).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:50 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 33 for 8 yards (D.McCourty - Jo.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 25 for 25 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NE 16(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey. NE 6-Folk 57th consecutive FG under 50 yds - new NFL record.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - NE 22(0:36 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to BAL 16 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - NE 26(1:15 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left end to BAL 22 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NE 16(1:35 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to BAL 18 for -2 yards (M.Pierce). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 16 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(2:18 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to BAL 16 for 4 yards (O.Oweh; P.Queen).
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(2:54 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep right to D.Parker to BAL 20 for 40 yards (J.Armour-Davis).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - NE 30(3:25 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 40 for 10 yards (C.Campbell). BAL-C.Campbell was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(4:04 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to NE 30 for 8 yards (M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 69 yards from BAL 35 to NE -4. Ma.Jones to NE 22 for 26 yards (G.Stone; K.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 5(4:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. BAL 89-Andrews 31st career rec TD - 2nd in franchise history (Heap 41).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 17(4:57 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to NE 5 for 12 yards (J.Peppers) [J.Bentley].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 14(5:46 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at NE 17 for -3 yards (D.Wise).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 20(6:29 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NE 14 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(7:09 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to NE 20 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(7:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NE 25 for 11 yards (D.McCourty).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 47(8:33 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to NE 36 for 17 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(9:17 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - L.Guy).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 36(9:42 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 44 for 8 yards (J.Mills). BAL-P.Mekari was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 36(9:50 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(10:32 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 36 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - NE 37(10:43 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to BAL 19 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 31 for 12 yards (Co.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 44(11:25 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 37 for -7 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NE 40(11:54 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at NE 44 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NE 45(12:09 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to BAL 49 for 6 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NE 45 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(12:47 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 45 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NE 11(13:23 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Parker to NE 42 for 31 yards (C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 31(13:34 - 1st) J.Stout punts 55 yards to NE 14 - Center-N.Moore. M.Bryant MUFFS catch - and recovers at NE 11. M.Bryant to NE 11 for no gain (J.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAL 31(13:38 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely (D.Ekuale).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(14:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins to BAL 31 for 6 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked ob at BAL 25 for 0 yards (M.Judon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
BAL
NE
7
3
2nd 9:19 FOX
-
BUF
MIA
14
7
2nd 11:54 CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
14
6
2nd 10:13 CBS
-
DET
MIN
14
0
2nd 11:25 FOX
-
HOU
CHI
7
10
2nd 13:01 CBS
-
KC
IND
6
10
2nd 8:38 CBS
-
LV
TEN
10
14
2nd 5:35 FOX
-
NO
CAR
0
10
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
PHI
WAS
10
0
2nd 11:15 FOX
-
JAC
LAC
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
ATL
SEA
0
043.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
TB
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAR
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN