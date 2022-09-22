|
Lions-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) When Jared Goff's pass on the last play of the game in Detroit last year sailed across the goal line and landed in the arms of a rookie named Amon-Ra St. Brown to stick Minnesota with a stunning defeat, the identity of the receiver seemed rather insignificant at the time.
The Lions finally, in Week 13, had a win to celebrate for coach Dan Campbell.
The Vikings, then still on the fringe of the playoff race, took their most inexcusable loss in an exasperating season that essentially sealed the firing of coach Mike Zimmer one month later.
That dramatic ending on Dec. 5 also turned out to be the beginning of a remarkable run for St. Brown, who has blossomed into a legitimate star of a potent Lions offense. The fourth-round draft pick out of USC has eight or more receptions in eight consecutive games, tied for the longest such streak in NFL history.
''He's as steady as a rock. You can always depend on what he is going to bring every day, not just on Sunday, but on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday,'' Campbell said. ''He's been that way since he walked in the door as a rookie, and nothing has changed.''
That touchdown catch to beat the Vikings last year was the first of his career. From that day through last week's 36-27 win over Washington, St. Brown has 68 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns. He even ran twice for 68 yards against the Commanders.
''He runs good routes. He gets himself open,'' said Goff, who's also in his second season with Detroit. ''It hasn't felt forced. That's why it kind of jumps up on us, `Wow, it's been eight games in a row,' or whatever it is. It's just kind of been natural.''
St. Brown, whose older brother Equanimeous St. Brown is a wide receiver for Chicago after four seasons with Green Bay, is the son of a champion bodybuilder, John St. Brown. His mother, who's from Germany, guided the two boys to learn both French and German.
His background is already unique, but he's driven to make himself a one-of-a-kind player on the field, too, as a tireless worker who catches hundreds of balls off the Jugs machine after every practice. The Lions have described him as a quarterback-friendly target with sound technique and a high level of on-field awareness.
''When he makes a mistake, it's like, `Huh?''' Goff said.
As featured on HBO's annual training camp documentary, ''Hard Knocks,'' St. Brown has derived plenty of motivation from his afterthought status as an NFL prospect. He cited on the show all 16 wide receivers who were drafted in front of him last year.
''I don't forget things like that,'' St. Brown said. ''I'm going to give every team hell.''
That includes the Vikings, who host the Lions on Sunday. Minnesota made five picks in the 2021 draft before St. Brown went to Detroit with the 112th overall selection.
''I'm trying to take it up a notch. Everything I did last year, turn it up. More catches. More yards. More everything,'' St. Brown said. ''More wins for the team.''
VULNERABLE VIKINGS
The touchdown catch by St. Brown last season served as a microcosm of Minnesota's deteriorated pass defense under Zimmer. The cornerback in coverage on that play was Cameron Dantzler Sr., who backpedaled too deep into the end zone to make it easy for Goff to find his target.
Dantzler was among the many Vikings defenders who were carved up last week in Philadelphia by quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 24-7 loss, and rookie Akayleb Evans took his place for much of the second half opposite veteran Patrick Peterson.
''We gave him a little rest there, but he'll be back in there ready to go this week,'' defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said, confirming Dantzler was supposed to be deeper on the 53-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter when Quez Watkins blew by safety Camryn Bynum to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.
''The correction has been made,'' Donatell said. ''We trust him, and we know he'll do fine.''
ONE FOR THE SKIPPER
Five years after his NFL debut, Detroit's Dan Skipper made his first career start against Washington. He played guard for the first time since he was a freshman at Arkansas, pressed into duty after the Lions lost three starters to injury: Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound Skipper was celebrated by teammates and coaches, who chanted ''Skip! Skip! Skip!'' in the locker room. Skipper was emotional in his postgame news conference.
''I think I've had 20 NFL contracts,'' he said. ''They're not worth the paper they're written on, right?''
GOING STREAKING
The Lions have scored a touchdown in 15 straight quarters for the longest such streak in franchise history and the NFL's longest active run. They have scored at least 35 points in the first two games of a season for the first time since 1970.
RESET BUTTON
The Vikings quickly fell behind in Philadelphia, got out of their play-calling rhythm and had three turnovers in the second half - all interceptions thrown by Kirk Cousins. The only completions to Justin Jefferson were on short routes. Dalvin Cook had a career-low six carries for just 17 yards.
''We've got to be better on the field making those plays and just settling the game down. That's just about being hard on each other, holding each other accountable and just going back to work, man,'' Cook said.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:01
|6:34
|1st Downs
|9
|6
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|174
|78
|Total Plays
|24
|17
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|49
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|29
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|33
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|29
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|174
|TOTAL YDS
|78
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Goff
|11/14
|132
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|25
|1
|12
|10
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|9
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
7
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|4
|3
|45
|0
|30
|7
|
D. Chark 4 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Chark
|2
|2
|40
|0
|23
|6
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|4
|
J. Williams 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|10
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 FS
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
2
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|3/8
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|31
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ham 30 FB
2
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
I. Smith 84 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
0
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 45(11:25 - 2nd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at DET 37 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 45(11:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right (M.Hughes) [M.Brockers].
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 46(12:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 45 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez - D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(12:32 - 2nd) A.Mattison right end to MIN 46 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(13:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham to MIN 40 for 12 yards (C.Board).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MIN 23(13:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(13:33 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 23 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 20 for 22 yards (A.Pittman - K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - DET 5(13:42 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(14:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to MIN 5 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - DET 31(15:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to MIN 14 for 17 yards (J.Metellus).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DET 35(0:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to MIN 31 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 40(1:14 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to MIN 35 for 5 yards (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:18 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DET 45(1:53 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to MIN 40 for 5 yards (C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DET 48(2:10 - 1st) D.Swift left end to MIN 44 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks). Minnesota challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Swift left end to MIN 45 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 46(2:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIN 48 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 46(2:56 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - DET 34(3:34 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 46 for 12 yards (J.Metellus).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:06 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 34 for 4 yards (J.Hicks - E.Kendricks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 35(4:18 - 1st) R.Wright punts 47 yards to DET 18 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 12 yards (B.Ellefson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 35(4:25 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 30(5:05 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 30(5:44 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for no gain (C.Harris).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 28(6:10 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone). DET-T.Walker was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(6:40 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 28 for 9 yards (T.Walker - D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to MIN 3. K.Nwangwu to MIN 19 for 16 yards (C.Board; K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 2(6:49 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
4 & 5 - DET 32(7:12 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIN 2 for 30 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 32(7:16 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DET 34(7:59 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard to MIN 32 for 2 yards (J.Hicks - D.Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(8:42 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. C.Reynolds up the middle to MIN 34 for 3 yards (J.Hicks - H.Phillips).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(9:20 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams to MIN 37 for 17 yards (J.Hicks - C.Bynum).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIN 38(9:25 - 1st) G.Joseph 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 38(9:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 38(9:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 38(9:38 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson (M.Brockers).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(10:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to B.Ellefson to DET 38 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 45(10:29 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to 50 for 5 yards (C.Board).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(11:03 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 45 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez - T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - DET 30(11:08 - 1st) A.Seibert 48 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - DET 36(11:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to MIN 30 for 6 yards (J.Metellus - E.Kendricks).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 34(12:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to MIN 36 for -2 yards (D.Hunter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 34(13:04 - 1st) C.Reynolds right guard to MIN 34 for no gain (C.Sullivan).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(13:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to D.Chark to MIN 34 for 17 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - DET 26(14:17 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep middle to D.Chark to DET 49 for 23 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(14:56 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 26 for 6 yards (J.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to DET -1. J.Jackson to DET 20 for 21 yards (K.Boyd).
