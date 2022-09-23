|
|JAC
|LAC
Jaguars-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) There's plenty to like about a matchup between quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.
Not only are they at the top of the list for the league's best hair, but both are the leaders of their respective franchises.
The biggest question, though, going into Sunday's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers is if they will face each other for the first time.
Herbert is listed as questionable after not practicing Friday and being limited Wednesday and Thursday due to fractured rib cartilage. The injury happened after he took a hit from Kansas City's Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of last Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
After not making any passes Wednesday, Herbert took his normal amount of throws Thursday during the individual session of practice open to reporters. If he plays, Herbert will wear a rib protector, but could also receive an injection to deal with the pain.
Herbert's status will likely not be fully resolved until Sunday morning.
''There definitely have been improvements,'' Herbert said about his recovery. ''Thankfully, we have a couple of days left before we play. It's up to us and the team to make the best decision so that we're ready to go on Sunday.''
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said the game plan will be mostly the same, except for what he described as a handful of plays that would be taken out if Herbert was unable to go.
Herbert's injury has played havoc with the point spread. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chargers opened as seven-point favorites but that dropped to 3 1/2 on Friday afternoon.
''The big thing is him having confidence to be able to go play the game the way that it needs to be played,'' coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert. ''When I say it's day to day, it's how he is feeling.''
Chase Daniel would be in line to start if Herbert could not. The 13-year veteran has six career starts, most recently in 2019 for the Chicago Bears.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is familiar with Daniel from their time together in Kansas City and Philadelphia.
''I've got a lot of respect for Chase and what he's done. He's been a solid backup wherever he's been,'' Pederson said. ''I know he's going to be prepared whether he plays or not - which means we've got to be prepared for him.''
Lawrence and the Jaguars are coming in with momentum after last Sunday's 24-0 victory over Indianapolis. The second-year quarterback has thrived under Pederson and completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
''Definitely, there's things that can always carry over depending on the defense you're playing. As far as just your mentality, you kind of have to flip the page,'' Lawrence said. ''You don't just luck into a win like we Sunday. The preparation to get there, the focus, those things, you just replicate it.''
Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Chargers have won eight of the last nine games in the series.
INJURY WOES
Herbert isn't the only injury concern for the Chargers. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and right offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (foot) did not play during the second half of the Kansas City game.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen could be back after missing last week's game due to a hamstring injury.
DEFENSIVE MAKEOVERS
The Chargers and Jaguars were the two most aggressive teams during the offseason to upgrade their defense.
Los Angeles added six starters in the offseason, including acquiring linebacker Khalil Mack and signing cornerback J.C. Jackson. Mack leads the AFC with 3 1/2 sacks and is tied for the conference lead with five quarterback hits.
Almost all of Jacksonville's defensive starters have been acquired the past two years. Owner Shad Khan has committed more than $200 million - including $125 million guaranteed - the past two years to bring in six defensive starters who have made Jacksonville one of the stingiest units in the league through two games.
Rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker became the first top overall pick in league history to record a sack and interception in his first game. Linebacker LB Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season for Atlanta, has 14 stops so far.
GETTING IN GEAR
The Chargers are averaging a league-low 2.7 yards per carry and have been stopped for no gain or negative yards on 15 of their 55 rushing attempts. They have only one carry that has gone for 10 or more yards.
If Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles' rushing attack are looking to get out of neutral this week, it might be difficult against a Jaguars defense allowing 3.4 yards per carry, fourth best in the league. Jacksonville is giving up only 109 yards after contact, tied for second.
''If you can run the ball, it makes it easier on your offense. We are trying to fix our consistency and be better in our fundamentals,'' said Ekeler, who had 223 scrimmage yards (112 receiving, 101 rushing) and a touchdown the last time he faced the Jaguars in 2019.
ROAD WOES
The Jaguars have lost 18 consecutive road games, tied for the eighth-longest skid in league history. They also are 3-15 on the West Coast, giving them the fewest wins in the Pacific Time Zone of any NFL franchise.
They are 0-5 against the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles.
Pederson has his team buying into the motto ''so what, now what?'' in hopes of preventing players from looking behind or ahead.
''That (junk) is done with and we're moving forward,'' veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris said. ''Everything we're doing is completely different.''
GOOD COMPANY
Lawrence is 0-9 on the road in 19 starts since become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But his slow start puts him in good company. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning also lost his first nine road starts before winning in Week 3 of his second season (1999), 27-10 at the San Diego Chargers.
AP Pro Football writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this story.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:15
|7:07
|1st Downs
|9
|3
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|147
|57
|Total Plays
|30
|17
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|14
|Rush Attempts
|11
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|43
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|17
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|92
|PASS YDS
|43
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|57
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Lawrence 16 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|11/19
|92
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|39
|0
|20
|5
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|4
|16
|0
|6
|2
Z. Jones 7 WR
11
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
Z. Jones 7 WR
11
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|4
|3
|24
|1
|14
|11
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
M. Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|5
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Patterson 10 K
7
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|23
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|6/11
|54
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
G. Everett 7 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
A. Ekeler 30 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|13
|0
|5
|4
J. Palmer 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bosa 97 OLB
|J. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|2
|46.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 46(8:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at JAC 43 for 11 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 46(9:15 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 46 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30(9:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter pushed ob at LARC 46 for 16 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 30(9:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to Z.Horvath (T.Walker) [F.Oluokun].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 30 for 5 yards (T.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 14(10:30 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 17(11:09 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to LARC 14 for 3 yards (K.Mack - D.James).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 26(11:39 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram ran ob at LARC 17 for 9 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 26(11:43 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (D.James).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(12:21 - 2nd) T.Etienne right guard to LARC 26 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 10 - LAC 39(12:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 30 for -9 yards (D.Smoot). FUMBLES (D.Smoot) [D.Smoot] - RECOVERED by JAC-F.Oluokun at LARC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 39(12:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 33(13:16 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to LARC 39 for 6 yards (D.Williams - T.Herndon).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:52 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to LARC 33 for 8 yards (D.Smoot).
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 5(13:55 - 2nd) R.Patterson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 5(13:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 5(14:04 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle [D.James].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 5(14:41 - 2nd) Z.Jones right end pushed ob at LARC 5 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 9(14:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left intended for S.Michel INTERCEPTED by D.Lloyd (T.Campbell) at LARC 15. D.Lloyd to LARC 5 for 10 yards (G.Everett).
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 61 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 4. D.Carter to LARC 38 for 34 yards (A.Cisco). PENALTY on LARC-J.Kelley - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at LARC 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - JAC 4(15:00 - 2nd) R.Patterson 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 10(0:39 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to LARC 4 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 10(0:42 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 11(1:19 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to LARC 10 for 1 yard (D.Tranquill).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 24(1:58 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to LARC 11 for 13 yards (D.Tranquill; N.Adderley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(2:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 24 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 46(3:01 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Agnew to LARC 29 for 17 yards (K.Murray; D.James). LARC-J.Bosa was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 46(3:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 41(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-C.Kirk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 45(4:11 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 41 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JAC 45(4:13 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (C.Rumph).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(4:44 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to LARC 45 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(5:11 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 47 for 14 yards (A.Samuel; N.Adderley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 24(5:22 - 1st) J.Scott punts 50 yards to JAC 26 - Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to JAC 33 for 7 yards (Z.Horvath).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 24(5:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end pushed ob at LARC 24 for no gain (T.Herndon).
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 10(6:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LARC 24 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LAC 20(6:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler. PENALTY on LARC-R.Slater - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(7:18 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 20 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - JAC 35(7:29 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to LARC 9 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Carter to LARC 15 for 6 yards (D.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 35(8:07 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 35 for no gain (O.Ogbonnia - D.James).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 31(8:47 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 35 for 4 yards (K.Mack).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(9:24 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Etienne to JAC 31 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 21(10:01 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 26 for 5 yards (K.Murray).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 15(10:40 - 1st) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 21 for 6 yards (J.Bosa - S.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 43(10:49 - 1st) J.Scott punts 42 yards to JAC 15 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 43(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 40(11:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 43 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - J.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 40(12:08 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 40 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - JAC 39(12:13 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones [M.Fox].
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 39(12:17 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 40(12:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 39 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(13:26 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to LARC 40 for 4 yards (D.James).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(14:08 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to LARC 44 for 20 yards (B.Callahan; D.James).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAC 31(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-A.Johnson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
