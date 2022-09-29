|
|KC
|TB
Chiefs-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Three touchdowns in three games hardly qualifies as getting the job done offensively.
Tom Brady knows he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be better moving forward, beginning with a highly anticipated matchup Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs.
It's the first meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since the Bucs trounced the Chiefs in the NFL title game two seasons ago.
There's an added element of intrigue with the game being played in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a destructive path across Florida earlier in the week.
''I always feel like sports has brought people together. ... Watching different adversities, whether it was 9/11 or if it was (Hurricane) Katrina, sports has an amazing way of kind of healing wounds, bringing people together and bringing communities together,'' Brady said.
''I think any time you can participate in something like that, it's a great feeling. It means a lot for us to have the opportunity to go out and play for our fans always,'' Brady added. ''But after what so many people have gone through in the state, it's great to go out there and give them something to cheer about.''
The Bucs (2-1) relocated to South Florida to avoid direct contact with the storm, using the Miami Dolphins practice facility to prepare for the Chiefs (2-1).
They are off to a successful start despite struggling offensively. Injuries have been a factor, though Brady isn't using that as an excuse for the team having more turnovers (four) than offensive TDs (three) up to this point.
''We're three games in. I think we realize that there's things we haven't done so well that we've got to get corrected,'' Brady said.
''Whoever's in the game, we've got to do a better job of scoring points,'' the seven-time Super Bowl champion added. ''That comes down to a lot of things - penalties, turnovers, making the right play, executing the play. If we do that, I believe we will score points.''
Like the Bucs, the Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season. Tampa Bay limited Kansas City to three field goals the previous time the teams met, and head coach Todd Bowles' defense has only gotten better since then.
''They're one of, if not the best defense in football,'' said Mahomes, who is looking to rebound from a 20-17 road loss to Indianapolis.
''They have great players in every phase ... and they've played together for a while, so they're going to kind of confuse you, give you different looks, and they're going to fly around and make plays,'' Mahomes added. ''So, it's about us executing, getting the ball out of my hand and making other guys make plays.''
DOMINANT D
The Bucs are allowing a league-low nine points per game, limiting Dallas to a field goal in a 19-3 season-opening win and not allowing a touchdown until the fourth quarter in beating New Orleans 20-10. Last week, the unit held Green Bay to 14 in a two-point loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
''I just love the way our defense has played. ... We've got to go out there and try to match what they've been doing. They're keeping us in every game,'' Brady said. ''Ultimately, we've got to go out there, find our rhythm, score more points and take some pressure off them.''
RUN TO DAYLIGHT
The Chiefs only managed 58 yards rushing on 23 carries last week in Indianapolis, even though the Colts were missing star tackler Shaquille Leonard. Now, they'll have to face the league's fifth-best run defense in Tampa Bay.
''It's something that all 11 have to look at each other and kind of figure out, `These are things we need to do and these are the things we need to get down,''' Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said. ''It isn't one thing you can just pinpoint.''
HELP FOR BRADY
Bucs WR Mike Evans returns after serving a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl at New Orleans two weeks ago. Two of Brady's other primary receivers - Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed the past two games because of injuries. Their status for Sunday night remains uncertain, though Bowles said early in the week that he thinks Jones will play.
HEEL NO!
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been slowed by a bruised heel, and given that speed is his primary weapon, anything that slows him down is a problem. Hardman has an important role in the Kansas City offense, stretching the field vertically on fly routes and horizontally on jet sweeps. He also has the most experience among wide receivers in the offense.
''We have guys with speed,'' Mahomes said, ''but Mecole has a different kind of speed than most guys out there, and he's a guy who's been in this offense for a few years. ... Hopefully his heel gets better quickly.''
AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:30
|8:32
|1st Downs
|15
|7
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-8
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|230
|116
|Total Plays
|38
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|-3
|Rush Attempts
|17
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|-1.0
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-16
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|49
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|-3
|
|
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|116
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|14/21
|126
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
17
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|41
|1
|20
|17
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|6
|41
|0
|9
|4
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|23
|0
|9
|19
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
19
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|7
|65
|1
|16
|19
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|4
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|4
|3
|18
|0
|13
|4
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
17
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|17
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 15 K
3
FPTS
|M. Wright
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|24.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Brady
|10/12
|131
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Evans
|2
|2
|43
|1
|30
|12
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|26
|0
|25
|4
|
R. White 29 RB
2
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Brate
|4
|2
|21
|0
|11
|4
|
R. Gage 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 DB
|L. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
2
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 2(2:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.McKinnon to TB 1 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(3:45 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 2 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - TB 17(4:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 10 for 7 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 17(4:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(5:02 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to TB 17 for 3 yards (M.Edwards; S.Barrett).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TB 34(5:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 34(5:56 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to TB 34 for no gain (K.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 34(6:35 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right end to TB 34 for no gain (S.Barrett).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(7:15 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 34 for 9 yards (C.Davis; M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(7:30 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 42 for 3 yards (C.Nassib). PENALTY on TB-C.Nassib - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at KC 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TB 33(8:04 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 39 for 6 yards (S.Barrett; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 33(8:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(8:44 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 33 for 7 yards (K.Neal - M.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to KC 0. I.Pacheco to KC 26 for 26 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; A.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(8:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 23(9:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at KC 13 for 10 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23(9:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate [B.Cook].
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(10:15 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to KC 23 for 11 yards (N.Bolton).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(10:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans to KC 34 for 30 yards (J.Reid).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(11:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at TB 36 for 11 yards (L.Sneed).
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TB 2(11:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN [K.Neal].
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(12:12 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left tackle to TB 2 for -1 yards (D.White - L.David).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TB 2(12:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon. PENALTY on TB-J.Dean - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at TB 2 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TB 8(12:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 2 for 6 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 8(13:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 16(13:40 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left tackle to TB 8 for 8 yards (D.White; M.Edwards).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(14:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to TB 16 for 36 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TB 41(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to KC 48 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TB 33(0:43 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 41 for 8 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 33(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to S.Moore (L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TB 26(1:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - TB 13(2:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 26 for 13 yards (K.Neal).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 18(2:18 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 21 for 3 yards (W.Gholston). PENALTY on KC - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at KC 18 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - KC 33(2:27 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 49 yards to KC 18 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by S.Moore.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - KC 23(3:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 33 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - KC 23(3:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:01 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 23 for -2 yards (N.Bolton).
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TB 3(4:07 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12(4:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes left end to TB 3 for 9 yards (L.Ryan).
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - TB 32(5:29 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 12 for 20 yards (J.Dean).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TB 33(6:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to TB 32 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(6:50 - 1st) I.Pacheco left tackle to TB 33 for 8 yards (L.David).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - TB 46(7:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to TB 41 for 13 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 46(7:34 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (D.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 46(7:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TB 42(8:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 46 for 4 yards (A.Winfield) [C.Davis].
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TB 37(8:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 42 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(9:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 37 for 4 yards (J.Tryon; D.White).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(10:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to KC -2. I.Pacheco to KC 21 for 23 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 27(10:17 - 1st) R.Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - KC 28(11:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to KC 27 for 1 yard (R.Fenton; T.Wharton).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - KC 38(11:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to KC 28 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(12:14 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to KC 38 for -4 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(12:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to KC 34 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - KC 31(13:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to KC 44 for 25 yards (L.Sneed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 28(14:08 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 31 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 28 for 28 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - TB 16(14:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(14:56 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 16 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
-
KC
TB
21
10
2nd 2:58 NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX
-
ARI
CAR
26
16
Final FOX
-
DEN
LV
23
32
Final CBS
-
NE
GB
24
27
Final/OT CBS