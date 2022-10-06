|
Bears-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have staked out a favorable position through the first quarter of their season by winning three of four games amid predictable growing pains with new playbooks and play callers on both sides of the ball.
Just because Kirk Cousins worked with coach Kevin O'Connell before didn't mean the offense was going to instantly click, even with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook at its disposal.
''You have to turn over every stone as best as you can no matter how little time we've had on the task, so there's no excuse,'' Cousins said. ''Now that being said, after 40 games are you going to be at a different level of this offense? Yes, you will.''
O'Connell was the position coach for Cousins with Washington in 2017, a former NFL quarterback himself who is just 3 years older than Cousins. Relatability is only part of the equation, though. The alignment of in-game decision-making with big-picture strategy about where and when to pass the ball is not an overnight process, particularly when the Vikings have tested the new system against few opposing defenses to date.
''I feel great about where Kirk's headed, and obviously there's some things we can really coach hard,'' O'Connell said. ''I can coach better to help him be at his best and truly start maximizing what we're going to become as an offense.''
The Vikings, who host Chicago on Sunday, are fifth in the league in first downs per game but just 15th in scoring and 25th in red-zone touchdowns. When facing pressure, as defined by Sportradar, Cousins (8 for 35 for 87 yards with two interceptions) is 30th in the NFL in completion percentage among qualifying quarterbacks.
The Bears, who are 2-2, have been experiencing even more pronounced growing pains.
They're second-to-last in the league in scoring in quarterback Justin Fields' second season, the first under new coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields (4 for 19 for 117 yards with two interceptions) is 31st in the NFL in completion percentage under pressure. He has been sacked 16 times, one short of the league high.
Leaning on his running ability and feeling the rush in the pocket, Fields sometimes has missed open receivers and taken off instead.
''You're not going to make the perfect decision every time,'' Fields said. ''You've just got to live by that and just move on to the next play.''
Said Eberflus: ''More experience on the job, and he's going to get better at it.''
DARRI-SAWING LOGS
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has been blossoming in his second season. He'll face a dangerous defensive end in Robert Quinn, who has 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in his last three games against Minnesota.
''From a pass game perspective, I feel like last year that was one of my weaknesses,'' Darrisaw said. ''I really took it hard on myself, breaking down my film and watching my footwork and things like that, just trying to break bad habits that I had in college and the type of stuff that I used to get away with. Now you get exposed on those types of things.''
He was exposed on the team flight to London last week for the game against the Saints. The lay-flat seats that Vikings players had to rest well and keep their body clocks on track worked so well the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Darrisaw started snoring - loudly.
Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith thought the plane was making the noise. Cook thought it was a prank.
''He was sawing logs,'' Cousins said.
On the return trip, Darrisaw slept on his side instead of his back - and made his teammates happy.
''He got good sleep. That was good for him. We got our sleep. That was good for us,'' Cook said, laughing. ''Everything worked out.''
RUN DOWN
The Bears were torched by Saquon Barkley for 146 rushing yards last week against the Giants and are allowing a league-worst 183.3 rushing yards per game.
''If you can't stop the run, then it's kind of demoralizing,'' Quinn said.
The offense's lack of production could be plenty discouraging, too, but the leaders of the defense have been trying to prevent that.
''Pressure does two things: It can bust pipes and make diamonds,'' Quinn said. ''I think we're just trying to make diamonds of the situation and not trying to point fingers.''
LEG UP
Minnesota's Greg Joseph was named NFC special teams player of the week after making all five of his field-goal attempts, including the tiebreaking 47-yarder with 24 seconds left. He's the only one in the league this season with five-plus makes.
''It's a team award,'' Joseph said. ''Credit to Kirk and the offense for getting us down there. Credit to the big boys up front helping me make kicks and the snap and the hold.''
Chicago's Cairo Santos will be back this week after missing the last game because of a personal matter. Michael Badgley went 4 for 4 on field goals in his place.
REMEMBER ME?
The Bears have a significant number of recent former Vikings. Defensive tackle Armon Watts, who got his first start of the season last week, was cut in late August along with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and practice squad cornerback Harrison Hand. Guard Dakota Dozier, who is on injured reserve, was also with the Vikings as late as 2021. So was quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Backup tackle Riley Reiff started for the Vikings from 2017-20.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:33
|26:59
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|206
|344
|Total Plays
|36
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|96
|Rush Attempts
|20
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|141
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|26-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-56.0
|1-15.0
|Return Yards
|39
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Fields
|9/15
|145
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7
|35
|0
|9
|14
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|9
|19
|1
|9
|11
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|4
|11
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|2
|52
|0
|39
|7
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|35
|0
|23
|6
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|11
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|7
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
7
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|56.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
15
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|25/31
|232
|1
|0
|15
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
25
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Cook
|13
|75
|2
|15
|22
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|7
|21
|0
|7
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
25
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|11
|11
|144
|0
|31
|25
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|5
|5
|41
|0
|10
|9
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|4
|3
|23
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Cook 4 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Cook
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|22
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|5
|
I. Smith 84 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
3
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|15.0
|0
|15
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|24.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 44(14:28 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 46 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - MIN 37(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to MIN 44 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 47(0:25 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 46 for 7 yards (E.Jackson). PENALTY on MIN-J.Mundt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(0:58 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 47 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 34 for 32 yards (Ja.Jones; E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 25(1:09 - 3rd) C.Santos 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 25(1:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.Fields right end to MIN 25 for 2 yards (P.Jones; J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(2:41 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; J.Bullard).
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - CHI 37(3:18 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to MIN 30 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CHI 45(4:03 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to MIN 37 for 8 yards (C.Dantzler - E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - CHI 48(4:41 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end to MIN 45 for 7 yards (P.Peterson).
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 47(5:17 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to R.Griffin to CHI 48 for 1 yard (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 43(5:39 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at MIN 31 for 12 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on CHI-T.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 43 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 44(6:15 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at MIN 43 for 13 yards (C.Dantzler).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 47(6:59 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end pushed ob at CHI 44 for -3 yards (D.Hunter - J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(7:34 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 47 for 6 yards (H.Phillips; E.Kendricks).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIN 33(7:38 - 3rd) G.Joseph 51 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Robinson) - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 33(7:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (T.Gipson) [T.Gipson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 33(7:47 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 33(8:26 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle to CHI 33 for no gain (R.Smith - A.Blackson).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 39(9:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 33 for 6 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 41(9:51 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 39 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(10:23 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 7 yards (J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks onside 13 yards from CHI 35 to CHI 48. A.Evans (didn't try to advance) to CHI 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(10:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields pass to D.Pettis is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(10:31 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to V.Jones for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 18(11:09 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at MIN 9 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(11:50 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 18 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Dantzler).
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 46(12:32 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to MIN 23 for 23 yards (D.Hunter - H.Smith).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - CHI 48(13:07 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at MIN 46 for 6 yards (P.Peterson).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(13:43 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 48 for -6 yards (Z.Smith).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 36(14:18 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown to MIN 46 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(14:56 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 36 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 56 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 9. V.Jones to CHI 33 for 24 yards (T.Chandler; J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
3 & 1 - MIN 36(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 36(0:04 - 2nd) K.Cousins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(0:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to CHI 36 for 9 yards (K.Gordon).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 45(0:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 45 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MIN 45(0:26 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Mattison.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson (K.Vildor) [D.Robinson]. PENALTY on CHI-R.Quinn - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 40 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 31(0:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 40 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 24(1:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 31 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 24(1:03 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (Ju.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 24 for 26 yards (D.Houston-Carson - J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 9(1:12 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 9(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to I.Smith-Marsette (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 11(1:28 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 9 for 2 yards (D.Hunter; H.Phillips).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 50(1:54 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to MIN 11 for 39 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIN 45(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 15 yards to CHI 40 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds. PENALTY on MIN-D.Wonnum - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 40.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 48(2:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 45 for -7 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 46(2:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 48 for 6 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 46(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 31(3:24 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 46 for 15 yards (E.Jackson; K.Gordon).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(4:05 - 2nd) D.Cook right end ran ob at MIN 31 for 11 yards (J.Brisker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 40(4:15 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-P.Scales - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 40(4:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Pettis. Penalty on CHI-S.Mustipher - Offensive Holding - declined.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 41(4:59 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (H.Phillips - D.Tomlinson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:32 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 30(6:08 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to CHI 37 for 7 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 29(6:46 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 30 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(7:20 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(7:23 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Reagor for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 8(8:06 - 2nd) A.Mattison right guard to CHI 1 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 9(8:44 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to CHI 8 for 1 yard (D.Robinson).
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 32(9:35 - 2nd) J.Jefferson pass short right to D.Cook to CHI 9 for 23 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIN 27(9:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-K.Osborn - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 32(10:32 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to CHI 27 for 5 yards (N.Morrow; A.Watts).
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MIN 42(11:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to CHI 32 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 32(11:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at CHI 28 for 4 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on MIN-I.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 37(12:19 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at CHI 32 for 31 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 28(13:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 37 for 9 yards (K.Gordon - N.Morrow).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 29(13:37 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 28 for -1 yards (D.Robinson - A.Muhammad).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHI 9(13:50 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 52 yards to MIN 39 - Center-P.Scales. J.Reagor to MIN 47 for 8 yards (Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - and recovers at MIN 49. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 39.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 13(14:36 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 9 for -4 yards (D.Hunter).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 13(14:40 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 14(14:52 - 2nd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 11 - and recovers at CHI 13. J.Fields to CHI 13 for no gain (E.Kendricks). Penalty on CHI-J.Fields - Illegal Motion - declined.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to CHI -1. V.Jones to CHI 14 for 15 yards (D.Chisena).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 5 for 15 yards (K.Gordon).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 27(1:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at CHI 20 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 29(1:41 - 1st) A.Mattison left tackle to CHI 27 for 2 yards (R.Smith; M.Pennel).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(2:16 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to CHI 29 for 6 yards (R.Smith - M.Pennel).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 48(2:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 35 for 13 yards (Ja.Jones).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(3:23 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to CHI 48 for -1 yards (A.Watts).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 38(4:08 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 47 for 15 yards (J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(4:54 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 38 for 1 yard (K.Gordon) [T.Gipson].
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 31(5:32 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to MIN 37 for 6 yards (T.Gipson; Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 31 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CHI 31(6:11 - 1st) C.Santos 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CHI 31(6:15 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CHI 26(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-L.Borom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 26(6:21 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 26(6:59 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 26 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CHI 46(7:06 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney. PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Defensive Pass Interference - 20 yards - enforced at MIN 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 50(7:39 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to MIN 46 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 20(8:15 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to 50 for 30 yards (C.Dantzler).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:15 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 1(8:18 - 1st) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 10(8:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 1 for 9 yards (Ja.Jones - J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(9:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 10 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 29(10:09 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 13 for 16 yards (K.Gordon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(10:41 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 29 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 41(11:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to CHI 35 for 6 yards (N.Morrow - Ja.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 46(11:58 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to CHI 41 for 5 yards (N.Morrow - K.Vildor).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(12:32 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 46 for 2 yards (M.Adams).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 38(13:07 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 48 for 14 yards (K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 38 for 4 yards (K.Vildor).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 18(14:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at MIN 34 for 16 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(14:55 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 18 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad; A.Watts).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to MIN 0. K.Nwangwu to MIN 14 for 14 yards (J.Blackwell; D.Houston-Carson).
