Seahawks-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Even though Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together.
Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but their units have struggled.
Seattle (3-3) has won two of its last three but has allowed an average of 27.2 points per game this season, tied for second most in the league, and 30th in yards allowed at 410.8 per game. After splitting shootouts against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks did not allow an offensive touchdown in last Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Players said the most significant difference between the first five games and last week was that the linemen had more freedom to be aggressive at the snap instead of being tasked to reach and react to plays. That resulted in six sacks and the Cardinals averaging only 2.5 yards per rushing play.
Clint Hurtt is in his first season as defensive coordinator and brought in a scheme that uses more 3-4 fronts.
''The production that we had last week with the tackle for losses, the sacks, the pressures on the QBs, and the hits, obviously it worked, so why don't we keep it up,'' said linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who played four seasons for the Chargers before going to the Seahawks in the offseason.
Los Angeles (4-2) has a three-game winning streak but went to overtime on Monday night against Denver and survived at Cleveland after a missed field goal. The defense is 26th in points allowed per game (25.3) and 18th in net yards given up per game (349.8) after allowing big plays.
The Chargers have surrendered 15 plays of 30 yards or more, including five touchdowns. They did limit Denver to 72 total yards after halftime, including minus-9 passing.
Despite Joey Bosa being out with a groin injury, the Chargers have posted four sacks in two of the last three games. Khalil Mack is tied for second in the league with six sacks, and Drue Tranquil is coming off his first multi-sack game.
''Guys are stepping up, just kind of doing their job and playing within their roles,'' Tranquil said. ''When you lose a superstar like Joey, other guys have to step up, and I think you're seeing that.''
SMITH VS. HERBERT
Seattle QB Geno Smith leads the league in completion percentage (73.4%), while Los Angeles' Justin Herbert has an NFL-high 170 completions.
Staley is familiar with Seattle's offensive system since he was on the same staff with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. Staley is no stranger to the wide receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett after facing them three times that season.
''I don't think that it is a surprise that they are scoring the ball because they have the pieces to score,'' Staley said. ''I think Geno is doing an outstanding job distributing, taking care of the football and leading that group. A very, very tough cover and a very impressive group.''
Herbert is looking to avoid going three straight games without passing for 300 yards for the first time in his pro career.
The Chargers have been without leading receiver Keenan Allen for the past five games due to a hamstring injury. Fellow receiver Joshua Palmer will likely miss Sunday's game after being placed in concussion protocol. Running back Austin Ekeler leads the team with 41 receptions and has six touchdowns in the past three games.
''He's a big guy that can move around, get outside of the pocket, and strike you dead,'' Carroll said about Herbert. ''The fact that he got banged up earlier in the year and just kept fighting through it, you have to give him a lot of credit on all levels.''
TARIQ THE FREAK
Seattle rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was named the NFC defensive player of the week after coming up with his fourth interception of the season last week against Arizona.
Woolen is the third rookie since 2000 to have an interception in four straight games. Since the merger, Jairus Byrd in 2009 with Buffalo is the only rookie to have an interception in five consecutive games. Woolen can join Byrd if he can grab another this week against the Chargers.
Woolen was thought to be a project for Seattle when it drafted him in the fifth round out of UTSA because of his raw skills and inexperience at the position. But his athleticism and acumen got him on the field right away.
''The merging of his background and all that and the way we talked, the stuff that we do fits him perfectly for his makeup and all,'' Carroll said.
SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES
Special teams might be under the spotlight more with Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins out due to a hamstring strain. Taylor Bertolet will be called up from the practice squad, but had three field goals in the Oct. 9 win at Cleveland after Hopkins was inactive with a strained quadriceps.
WALK(ER) THIS WAY
Another Seattle rookie made his first start last week, and running back Kenneth Walker III looked very much the part of a workhorse starter.
Walker carried 21 times for 97 yards and scored Seattle's only touchdown. It was his second straight week with a rushing TD after showing off his big-play ability the previous week on a 69-yard scoring run against New Orleans.
With Rashaad Penny out for the season with a fractured lower leg, the performance against the Cardinals was important for Walker and the Seahawks to know he can get 20-plus carries in a game, handle the workload and be productive.
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:26
|5:26
|1st Downs
|9
|2
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|117
|38
|Total Plays
|19
|13
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|6
|Rush Attempts
|8
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|1.2
|Net Yards Passing
|66
|32
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-36
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|33
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-16
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|66
|PASS YDS
|32
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|38
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
7
FPTS
|G. Smith
|5/10
|76
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|6
|31
|1
|15
|9
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|20
|0
|11
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|2
|41
|1
|21
|12
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Fant 87 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Fant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 DE
|B. Irvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
5
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4/7
|41
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|40
|0
|23
|7
|
K. Allen 13 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Carter 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Michel 20 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - SEA 28(1:13 - 1st) J.Myers 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SEA 18(1:55 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at LAC 28 for -10 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SEA 18(2:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(2:34 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to LAC 18 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 10 - LAC 49(2:43 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 40 for -9 yards (D.Taylor). FUMBLES (D.Taylor) - RECOVERED by SEA-D.Taylor at LAC 40. D.Taylor to LAC 19 for 21 yards (J.Herbert).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 49(2:50 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to S.Michel [M.Adams].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 49(2:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Carter (T.Woolen).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 26(3:35 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LAC 49 for 23 yards (B.Mafe) [U.Nwosu].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:17 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to LAC 26 for 1 yard (J.Brooks - B.Mafe).
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12(4:23 - 1st) K.Walker left guard for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 23(4:28 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett (B.Callahan). PENALTY on LAC-J.Tillery - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at LAC 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 23(4:33 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right [K.Van Noy].
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34(5:00 - 1st) D.Dallas left tackle to LAC 23 for 11 yards (D.Tranquill - D.James).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 43(5:26 - 1st) D.Dallas left tackle to LAC 34 for 9 yards (A.Johnson; S.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 43(5:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle intended for D.Carter INTERCEPTED by R.Neal at SEA 44. R.Neal to LAC 43 for 13 yards (T.McKitty).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 42(6:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LAC 43 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(6:52 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LAC 42 for 2 yards (B.Irvin).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LAC 40 for 15 yards (J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to LAC 4. D.Carter to LAC 25 for 21 yards (T.Muse - J.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - SEA 20(7:35 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to M.Goodwin for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SEA 20(7:39 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to N.Fant.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(8:24 - 1st) K.Walker up the middle to LAC 20 for -4 yards (N.Adderley).
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 37(8:55 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin pushed ob at LAC 16 for 21 yards (D.James).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - SEA 49(9:36 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LAC 37 for 12 yards (A.Samuel).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SEA 39(10:05 - 1st) K.Walker right end to LAC 32 for 7 yards (D.Tranquill). PENALTY on SEA-N.Fant - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 39 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(10:37 - 1st) K.Walker right end to LAC 39 for 7 yards (O.Ogbonnia - D.James).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - SEA 40(10:42 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett. PENALTY on LAC-B.Callahan - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 33(11:25 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SEA 33(11:31 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 43(11:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf [D.Tranquill]. PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 32(11:40 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on LAC-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at SEA 32 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAC 32(11:45 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to SEA 32 for no gain (R.Neal; B.Mafe).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33(12:15 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to SEA 32 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 39(12:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to SEA 37 for 2 yards (J.Brooks). FUMBLES (J.Brooks) - touched at SEA 37 - recovered by LAC-T.McKitty at SEA 33. Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 41(13:20 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to SEA 39 for 2 yards (B.Mafe - U.Nwosu).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 50(13:29 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by K.Murray (A.Samuel) at LAC 43. K.Murray to SEA 41 for 16 yards (W.Dissly).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 35(13:57 - 1st) K.Walker left end pushed ob at 50 for 15 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:21 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 35 for no gain (S.Joseph).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(14:55 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 35 for 16 yards (J.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bertolet kicks 66 yards from LAC 35 to SEA -1. D.Eskridge to SEA 19 for 20 yards (D.Leonard).
