|CIN
|PIT
Bengals-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago.
The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
What threatened to be a return to the ''same old Bengals'' instead looks like a mirage as the longtime AFC North rivals prepare for the rematch Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Cincinnati (5-4) has won five of seven following an 0-2 start and enters the second half looking as dangerous as it did a year ago, when Joe Burrow's learning curve accelerated and the club finally took flight.
''I think it's important that you play your best football in the back half of the season,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''That's what we have to be hell-bent on doing ... We've had a great mindset before, but now it's time to really lock in and focus, and so I think we've got the right mentality for that.''
Pittsburgh's stunner in the opener came at a heavy price. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt went down late in the second half with a torn left pectoral, preceding a skid the Steelers hope came to a halt last week against New Orleans, when Watt returned to help spark a 20-10 win that breathed life - at least temporarily - into their season.
Sweeping the Bengals would go a long way toward validating Pittsburgh's belief it can still make noise in 2022. Time, however, is running out quickly.
''We acknowledge that this is a really big game,'' Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ''Every time you win, the subsequent one gets bigger. So that's our agenda, to keep making sure that they all get a little bit bigger.''
LOOKING TO MIXON
After being a non-factor for most of the season, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon had a breakout game in the Bengals' Nov. 6 rout of Carolina.
Before that performance, Mixon was averaging 3.4 yards per carry, had only three plays of more than 15 yards and scored just three touchdowns. Against the Panthers, Mixon averaged 7 yards per carry in rushing for 153 with four touchdowns. He added another 58 receiving yards and a TD catch.
Mixon will try to sustain that momentum against a run defense that certainly looked better with Watt's No. 90 manning his usual perch at the end of the line of scrimmage. Pittsburgh held New Orleans to just 29 yards rushing, though Mixon presents a significantly stiffer test.
''If Joe Mixon runs on us, that doesn't leave us much of a chance,'' Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.
PICKETT'S PROGRESS
Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett watched the Week 1 win from the sideline as Mitch Trubisky's backup. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft will have a far different vantage point as he makes his first start against another team from the AFC North.
Pickett managed to avoid throwing an interception for the first time in his brief career last week against the Saints, though he did absorb six sacks, some of them because he held onto the ball too long.
''Sometimes, Kenny gets Kenny in trouble,'' Tomlin said. ''But that's just the nature of being a young guy.''
NO WORD ON CHASE
The Bengals had no update on injured receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but he was still on crutches this week as his hip injury heals. He's expected to miss a few more weeks.
In other injury news, defensive back Dax Hill (shoulder) is day to day, coach Zac Taylor said.
Cincinnati's run defense could get a boost if nose tackle D.J. Reader is ready to play. Reader, a key player in the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl last season, was cleared to return to practice this week and if all goes well could be activated for Sunday's game. Reader injured a knee in Week 3 and hasn't played since, but the seven-year veteran said he's feeling good.
Backup safety Brandon Wilson, who hasn't played this season because of a knee injury, also was cleared to return to practice.
READY TO RUN?
One of the NFL's worst rushing offenses took a step forward against New Orleans as the Steelers piled up 217 yards on the ground. Najee Harris ran for a season-best 99 yards and four players had a run of at least 20 yards, the first time Pittsburgh has done that in a game in 11 years.
Cohesion among a steadily improving offensive line has helped. There were ample running lanes for ballcarriers to find, a tribute to the chemistry the line has been chipping away at since the start of training camp.
''When those guys have an opportunity to log snaps together and they have shared experiences and benefits from that,'' Tomlin said. ''When they don't, and then there's moving people around and the inclusion of different people, then obviously it slows down progress.''
---
AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:30
|13:30
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|193
|134
|Total Plays
|23
|27
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|71
|Rush Attempts
|9
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|12-14
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|72
|95
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|3-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|12/14
|165
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|4
|4
|55
|0
|24
|9
|
S. Perine 34 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|3
|46
|2
|29
|19
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|3
|3
|42
|0
|24
|9
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
5
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|3
|20.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|8/13
|63
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|11
|56
|1
|19
|12
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|2
|14
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|2
|26
|0
|22
|4
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 NT
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 DE
|C. Wormley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 4 K
4
FPTS
|M. Wright
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|28.3
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:20 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 24 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - PIT 41(2:25 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens. PENALTY on CIN-M.Hilton - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at CIN 41 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 48(3:07 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to CIN 41 for 7 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 44(3:48 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to CIN 48 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 46(3:56 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep middle to G.Pickens. PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 47(4:38 - 2nd) D.Johnson right end to CIN 46 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 50(5:05 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to CIN 47 for 3 yards (T.Hendrickson; B.Hill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(5:43 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Tufele; L.Wilson).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 39(5:47 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth. PENALTY on CIN-T.Flowers - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 35(6:28 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 39 for 4 yards (C.Sample - V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:34 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to P.Freiermuth (J.Bates).
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 9. S.Sims to PIT 35 for 26 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 11(6:46 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 23(7:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 11 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(8:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to PIT 23 for 6 yards (L.Wallace; M.Jack) [L.Ogunjobi].
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 36(8:41 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 29 for 7 yards (L.Wallace).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(9:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 36 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 44(10:03 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 43 for 13 yards (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(10:50 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Maulet).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 14(11:30 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 38 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 12(12:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right guard to CIN 14 for 2 yards (T.Watt).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 8(12:53 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 12 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 4. T.Williams to CIN 26 for 22 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on CIN-D.Asiasi - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at CIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 19(13:04 - 2nd) N.Harris left end for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 19(13:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 33(13:45 - 2nd) K.Pickett right end ran ob at CIN 19 for 14 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 33(14:04 - 2nd) K.Pickett right end to CIN 33 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(14:26 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 33 for 7 yards (Z.Carter - S.Hubbard). CIN-T.Hendrickson was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 47(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to CIN 40 for 13 yards (A.Davis-Gaither - C.Taylor-Britt).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 44(0:27 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:31 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to G.Pickens (E.Apple).
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 58 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 7. S.Sims to PIT 44 for 37 yards (T.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 29(0:48 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(1:25 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left guard to PIT 29 for 1 yard (C.Wormley).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 46(2:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 30 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(2:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Taylor to CIN 46 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 30(3:16 - 1st) S.Perine right end to CIN 30 for no gain (R.Spillane). PENALTY on PIT-R.Spillane - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - CIN 19(3:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 30 for 11 yards (C.Heyward).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(4:30 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 19 for -2 yards (C.Heyward).
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 1. T.Williams to CIN 21 for 20 yards (A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 24(4:41 - 1st) M.Wright 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 24(4:46 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to N.Harris (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 24(4:52 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(5:29 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 24 for 3 yards (J.Tufele; B.Hill).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 36(6:13 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to CIN 27 for 9 yards (L.Wilson) [T.Hendrickson].
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 35(6:52 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to CIN 36 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(7:30 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 35 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 40(8:14 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to CIN 38 for 22 yards (C.Taylor-Britt) [B.Hill].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(8:49 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 40 for 5 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 52 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 13. S.Sims pushed ob at PIT 35 for 22 yards (T.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CIN 27(8:59 - 1st) E.McPherson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 33(9:43 - 1st) S.Perine left guard to PIT 27 for 6 yards (R.Spillane; M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 33(9:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (T.Watt). Pressure by 90-T.Watt.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(10:24 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 33 for 3 yards (T.Watt).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(11:03 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to PIT 36 for 21 yards (A.Maulet; M.Jack).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 12(11:14 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 56 yards to CIN 32 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 43 for 11 yards (M.Allen).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 8(11:48 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 12 for 4 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 6(12:24 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 8 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 5(12:57 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at PIT 6 for 1 yard (T.Hendrickson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 40(13:09 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 53 yards to PIT 7 - Center-C.Adomitis. S.Sims MUFFS catch - touched at PIT 7 - and recovers at PIT -5. S.Sims to PIT 5 for 10 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 40(13:14 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to H.Hurst (M.Fitzpatrick). Coverage by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 37(13:56 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 40 for 3 yards (D.Bush - T.Watt).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 42(14:20 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-H.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(14:56 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 42 for 4 yards (D.Bush; M.Jack).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 9. T.Williams pushed ob at CIN 38 for 29 yards (J.Pierre).
