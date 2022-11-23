|
Patriots-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss.
The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back victory. Even after Tom Brady was lost for the year with a knee injury in the opener, the Patriots finished that 2008 season with an 11-5 record.
The response to the Week 3 blowout was methodical, not maniacal. The message was about controlling what was in their control and simply letting the rest of it go.
''That sticks with me to this very day, just as an example of what it's like to coach in those moments where adversity hits and how you need to be at your best for your team,'' O'Connell said.
The first-year Minnesota Vikings coach has found himself in that very situation this week, following a 40-3 loss to Dallas. The Vikings (8-2) host the Patriots (6-4), still coached by Belichick all these years later, on Thursday night with only four days to regroup. O'Connell, fittingly, will experience one of the biggest tests of his mettle as the boss against a coach who significantly influenced his know-how and perspective.
''I still have old notebooks with team meeting notes and things like that that are always great to go back and look through,'' O'Connell said.
The first thing Belichick said this week when asked about his memory of O'Connell? That he was a ''smart kid'' who picked up the offense quickly.
''He's done a heck of a job and climbed through the coaching ranks quickly,'' Belichick said. ''Based on the way the Vikings are playing this year, you could see why he's done it.''
PALS FROM THE PATS
O'Connell made fast friends in 2008 with roommate Matthew Slater, a fellow member of that draft class who just so happens to still be playing for the Patriots as their long-time special teams ace. Slater was a groomsman in O'Connell's wedding, and their wives are close with each other, too.
''I just can't tell you how proud I am of him, to see him grow and to see him accomplish so much as a young coach in this league,'' Slater said.
The two Southern California natives found plenty in common as 20-somethings living on the opposite coast in a vastly different climate.
During the 2011 lockout, when O'Connell was with the New York Jets, they got together for daily workouts at whatever school fields they could find to throw routes and stay in shape.
''A couple of kids trying to find our way. I guess we did all right for ourselves,'' Slater said.
BIG STAGE
This is the first Thanksgiving Day home game in Vikings history. They're 6-2 on the football-fueled holiday, last playing at Detroit in 2017. The Patriots are 3-2, all on the road. Their previous appearance was a win over the Jets in 2012.
Washington played at Dallas three times on Thanksgiving when quarterback Kirk Cousins was there, twice as the starter.
''A lot of kids grow up playing in the backyard, playing football on Thanksgiving, but not a lot get to continue like we've been able to do,'' Cousins said. ''It's a real privilege, and you want to play in such a way that reflects that. Hopefully we can get it done.''
LINE SHUFFLE
The Patriots tried a new look on the offensive line last week in a 10-3 win over the Jets, seeking improvement for a group that has given up 12 sacks in the past two games. They benched Trent Brown, who started the previous nine games at left tackle. Then they shifted Isaiah Wynn from right tackle back to the left side he played on most of last season. Yodny Cajuste started on the right side.
But that alignment was altered after Wynn injured his foot. Brown replaced him. Center David Andrews also left the game with a thigh injury, cutting short his return from back-to-back absences recovering from a concussion. Wynn didn't practice on Tuesday, putting his availability in question. Andrews was listed as a limited participant.
FILM ROOM
The Vikings had several flaws exposed by the Cowboys in the blowout loss, but the Patriots have been treating that more like an anomaly than a tip sheet. Safety Kyle Dugger said he has spent more time watching prior performances to get a true picture, considering the Vikings won seven straight games all by eight points or fewer.
''The closer games are the ones that tell you a little more because there are a lot more go-to situations,'' Dugger said. ''Coordinators are going to go to the things they feel like are going to have success. Blowouts or big point differentials can be a little misleading in some ways.''
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:51
|20:09
|1st Downs
|8
|14
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|176
|231
|Total Plays
|23
|38
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|39
|Rush Attempts
|7
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|148
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|12-15
|18-22
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|101
|50
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-46
|4-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-55
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|231
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12/15
|148
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|3
|21
|0
|14
|5
|
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
14
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|3
|52
|1
|34
|14
|
D. Parker 1 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|5
|
H. Henry 85 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|2
|26
|0
|22
|4
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|4
|3
|9
|0
|5
|5
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 OLB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 MLB
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
10
FPTS
|N. Folk
|3/3
|46
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Palardy 17 P
|M. Palardy
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|46.0
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|17/21
|181
|2
|1
|17
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|12
|29
|0
|6
|3
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|7
|6
|94
|1
|37
|21
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|5
|5
|40
|0
|16
|9
|
T. Hockenson TE
13
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|5
|4
|32
|1
|14
|13
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Cook 4 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 NT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
4
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|30
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|16.7
|19
|0
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - NE 5(0:06 - 2nd) N.Folk 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 5(0:09 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 5(0:10 - 2nd) M.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NE 18(0:24 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIN 5 for 13 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 18(0:30 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at MIN 18 for 0 yards (J.Hicks).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(0:36 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker ran ob at MIN 18 for 14 yards.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(0:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep middle to D.Parker to MIN 32 for 16 yards (D.Shelley).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(1:06 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to MIN 48 for 22 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(1:30 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 30 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:30 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(1:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 1(2:00 - 2nd) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NE 1 for no gain (D.Godchaux; Ca.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 4(2:43 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to NE 1 for 3 yards (D.Wise - D.McCourty).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(3:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to NE 4 for 10 yards (D.McCourty; J.Mills).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 31(4:02 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson ran ob at NE 14 for 17 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(4:24 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to NE 31 for 4 yards (M.Judon - J.Bentley).
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 28(5:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to NE 35 for 37 yards (Jo.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MIN 23(5:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-M.Judon - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIN 23(5:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:41 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 23 for -2 yards (J.Tavai).
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NE 28(5:47 - 2nd) N.Folk 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NE 30(6:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to MIN 28 for 2 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 35(7:11 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to MIN 30 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks - C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(7:47 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to MIN 35 for 2 yards (Z.Smith - H.Phillips).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(8:21 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to MIN 37 for 14 yards (C.Bynum).
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 62 yards from MIN 35 to NE 3. Ma.Jones to NE 49 for 46 yards (T.Dye). MIN-K.Boyd was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIN 12(8:32 - 2nd) G.Joseph 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MIN 19(9:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to NE 12 for 7 yards (J.Mills).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MIN 9(9:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NE 2 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones). PENALTY on MIN-E.Ingram - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 9 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 14(10:29 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to NE 9 for 5 yards (M.Bryant - D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 14(10:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 20(11:19 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to NE 14 for 6 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 20(11:47 - 2nd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at NE 20 for no gain (J.Mills).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(12:32 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to NE 20 for 7 yards (J.Bentley).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 35(12:57 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to NE 27 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(13:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to NE 35 for 7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 37(14:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to NE 42 for 21 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 37 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 19(0:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at MIN 33 for 14 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 15(0:47 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 19 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(1:23 - 1st) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 15 for -1 yards (A.Phillips - L.Guy).
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to MIN 3. K.Nwangwu to MIN 16 for 13 yards (B.Schooler; J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NE 16(1:32 - 1st) N.Folk 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - NE 21(2:11 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to MIN 16 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|-7 YD
2 & 7 - NE 14(2:53 - 1st) K.Bourne left end to MIN 21 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(3:28 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to MIN 14 for 3 yards (J.Bullard - H.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 46(3:43 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right intended for K.Osborn INTERCEPTED by Jo.Jones at NE 28. Jo.Jones pushed ob at MIN 17 for 55 yards (D.Cook).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 44(4:23 - 1st) D.Cook left end to NE 46 for -2 yards (R.McMillan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen ran ob at NE 44 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(5:27 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 49 for 6 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on NE-D.Godchaux - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NE 21(5:37 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 36 yards to MIN 43 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-J.Peppers.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 21(5:40 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NE 19(6:12 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 21 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(6:44 - 1st) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 19 for 5 yards (J.Lynch).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 30(6:51 - 1st) R.Wright punts 56 yards to NE 14 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 30(6:56 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (Jo.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 27(7:39 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for 3 yards (L.Guy; D.Godchaux).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(8:15 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 27 for 6 yards (Jo.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 19 yards (J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NE 34(8:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(9:08 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to MIN 34 for 4 yards (H.Smith - J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NE 42(9:40 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to MIN 38 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:09 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to MIN 42 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(10:40 - 1st) M.Jones to NE 24 for -1 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NE 24. M.Jones pass deep right to J.Meyers to MIN 49 for 26 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 6(10:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 10(11:11 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to NE 6 for 4 yards (D.McCourty - L.Guy).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(11:56 - 1st) D.Cook right end to NE 10 for 4 yards (K.Dugger).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:36 - 1st) J.Jefferson pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at NE 14 for 11 yards (M.Bryant).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(13:16 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to NE 25 for 16 yards (K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(13:41 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 44 for 7 yards (Jo.Jones). PENALTY on NE-Jo.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 24(14:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 37 for 13 yards (A.Jennings).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(14:54 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 24 for 4 yards (L.Guy - J.Tavai).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 20 for 18 yards (Ma.Jones).
-
NE
MIN
16
16
2nd 0:00 NBC
-
ATL
WAS
0
040.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
BAL
JAC
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
0
038.5 O/U
-6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CIN
TEN
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DEN
CAR
0
036 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
HOU
MIA
0
047 O/U
-14
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TB
CLE
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LAC
ARI
0
048 O/U
+3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LV
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LAR
KC
0
042 O/U
-15.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
SF
0
043 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
PHI
0
046.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
DAL
20
28
Final FOX