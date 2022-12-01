|
|
|NYJ
|MIN
Jets-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The long pass from Kirk Cousins up the left sideline landed in Justin Jefferson's arms in just the right spot in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's game with New England, a split second before two Patriots defensive backs slammed into the Vikings star.
Jefferson kept the ball secure for a 36-yard reception as he hit the turf, before springing to his feet, flexing his muscles in celebration and screaming to the roaring crowd. The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play, after yet another contested catch by the indefatigable Jefferson.
''I love this team. I'd do anything for it, and when that ball's in the air, it's mine,'' Jefferson said.
Already owning more receiving yards than any other third-year player in NFL history with six games left to pad his total, Jefferson has gained the trust of Cousins many times over. The quarterback has ever-growing confidence he can pinpoint a pass into a tricky spot and Jefferson will haul it in.
''The eye in the sky don't lie, we say,'' Cousins said. ''When he puts that stuff on tape, it earns the right to keep getting the ball.''
Jefferson said he's worked on hand-eye coordination, grip strength and peripheral vision to aid his success rate on those well-covered routes. The challenge won't subside this week when the Vikings play the New York Jets, who boast a pair of standout cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.
''I'm confident in my game, my skill set to win my battles, and hopefully we don't get too many double teams,'' Jefferson said.
The Vikings (9-2) can clinch their first NFC North title in five seasons with Cousins by beating the Jets and having Jacksonville win at Detroit (4-7), but they've largely kept their feelings about their dominance in the division to themselves with the obvious bigger picture of seeding for the NFC playoffs in the background.
''I never think about future weeks, or really can't afford to look in the rearview mirror either. It's got to be all about this week and getting a win,'' Cousins said, adding: ''There are many teams who at this stage of the game are hovering around .500, and then they end up playing for the Super Bowl, so you understand how this league will beat you up and go back and forth.''
The Jets (7-4) are one game out of the AFC East lead, in an even more foreign place with meaningful games ahead in December. They haven't been to the playoffs in 12 years.
''It's not like it's an elephant in the room. It's not like you're not going to acknowledge it, but none of it matters at the end of the day,'' Jets coach Robert Saleh said. ''You've got to quickly refocus back to what's important, and what's important is this moment.''
GREAT WHITE
Mike White stepped in for the Jets at quarterback for the benched Zach Wilson last week and performed with the poise and efficiency of a veteran in just his fourth career start - and first of the season. White went 22 of 28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-10 victory over Chicago.
''He comes in and prepares, goes about his business the right way and goes about his preparation the right way,'' rookie receiver Garrett Wilson said. ''You do things like that consistently, you're going to get it back.''
White already has just one fewer TD pass than Wilson and is two behind Joe Flacco for the team lead.
THE BREAKTHROUGH
Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 97 yards for the tying touchdown for the Vikings in the third quarter against the Patriots, his first score of the season after taking two of them all the way as a rookie last year. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels blamed himself for holding Nwangwu back by overthinking the return schemes. He and assistant Ben Kotwica drew up a new plan on paper at halftime of that game that the Vikings had never practiced before.
''What a breath of fresh air it was to see him take one to the house,'' Daniels said. ''I know we've all been waiting on it.''
MIDDLE MAN
The Vikings ought to get a boost for their defensive line with the return of Dalvin Tomlinson, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury. The only previous game he missed in six years in the NFL came last year when he was sidelined by COVID-19.
Tomlinson, whose interior presence and push has contributed to edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter combining for 16 1/2 sacks, warmed up before the New England game but was held out as a precaution.
''It was more just about trusting things, making sure the muscles were ready for the pounding you're going to take during the game,'' Tomlinson said.
FOOTBALL FRIEND
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, has been more involved in the passing attack lately. With White at quarterback, Moore caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Bears after having five as a rookie last year.
Moore said this week he actually took a ball the day before the game and had a monologue with it - even giving it a kiss for good measure.
''I was like, `Damn, you already know how I feel about you,''' Moore said.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:03
|15:26
|1st Downs
|7
|14
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|109
|179
|Total Plays
|27
|33
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|92
|Rush Attempts
|8
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|80
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. White 5 QB
1
FPTS
|M. White
|10/18
|83
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|6
|21
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Robinson 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Davis
|4
|2
|26
|0
|17
|4
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|2
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|5
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
E. Moore 8 WR
1
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Mims 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|40.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|12/20
|87
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|8
|53
|1
|21
|12
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|17
|1
|14
|9
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|2
|11
|0
|8
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|4
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|8
|5
|28
|0
|10
|8
|
T. Hockenson 87 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|9
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cook 4 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 FS
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
5
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:31 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 35 for 10 yards (C.Sullivan; A.Evans) [Z.Smith].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:35 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson (K.Tonga).
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(3:39 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 21(4:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to NYJ 14 for 7 yards (C.Mosley). New York Jets challenged the first down ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MIN 26(4:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to NYJ 21 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MIN 29(5:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison to NYJ 26 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 24(5:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.Brandel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(6:23 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Reagor to NYJ 24 for 38 yards (L.Joyner) [N.Shepherd].
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 27(7:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles left end to MIN 38 for 11 yards (Qu.Williams - C.Mosley). NYJ-D.Reed was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 26(7:50 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 27 for 1 yard (M.Carter - M.Clemons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 26(7:58 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson. Penalty on MIN - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 22(8:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 26 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 17(9:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 22 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(9:50 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 17 for 3 yards (K.Alexander - C.Mosley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 42(9:57 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to MIN 14 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - NYJ 37(10:37 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Johnson to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 40(11:19 - 2nd) M.White sacked at NYJ 37 for -3 yards (P.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(11:48 - 2nd) Z.Knight left end pushed ob at NYJ 40 for no gain (A.Evans).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:26 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 40 for 15 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:02 - 2nd) Z.Knight left guard to NYJ 25 for no gain (E.Kendricks; P.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 4(13:06 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 19(13:33 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to NYJ 9 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Whitehead - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 27(14:25 - 2nd) J.Jefferson scrambles up the middle to NYJ 19 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 24(15:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to NYJ 27 for -3 yards (M.Carter).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 30(0:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to NYJ 24 for 6 yards (K.Alexander) [Q.Williams].
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 33(0:49 - 1st) J.Jefferson right end to NYJ 30 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(1:34 - 1st) D.Cook left end to NYJ 33 for 4 yards (L.Joyner; J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 42(1:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Osborn (S.Thomas). PENALTY on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - MIN 49(2:13 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn to NYJ 42 for 7 yards (A.Gardner; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 49(2:18 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIN 49(2:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [Qu.Williams].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(2:56 - 1st) D.Cook left end ran ob at NYJ 49 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 38(3:02 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson [C.Mosley]. PENALTY on NYJ-D.Reed - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 38 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 34(3:37 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 38 for 4 yards (A.Gardner).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 30(4:22 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 34 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd; V.Curry).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(5:00 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 30 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 37(5:07 - 1st) B.Mann punts 37 yards to MIN 26 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 30(5:43 - 1st) M.White pass short right to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 30(5:49 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims (A.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NYJ 30(5:53 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:17 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-C.Davis - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 11(6:42 - 1st) Z.Knight right guard to NYJ 20 for 9 yards (C.Bynum - E.Kendricks). PENALTY on MIN-J.Bullard - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 8(7:09 - 1st) Z.Knight left tackle to NYJ 11 for 3 yards (K.Tonga; E.Kendricks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 47(7:16 - 1st) R.Wright punts 39 yards to NYJ 8 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIN 47(7:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 47(7:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (D.Reed) [S.Rankins].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:50 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to NYJ 47 for 7 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; J.Whitehead).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(8:26 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 46 for 21 yards (M.Carter - J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(8:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook (M.Carter) [S.Rankins].
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:34 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:40 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:45 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:50 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to T.Johnson.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 47(9:19 - 1st) M.White pass short right to C.Davis to MIN 30 for 17 yards (A.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 47(9:24 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(10:03 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to MIN 47 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 45(10:31 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 39(11:15 - 1st) M.White pass short right to Z.Knight to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan - E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(11:41 - 1st) M.White pass short left to E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 39 for 3 yards (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 27(12:08 - 1st) M.White pass short left to C.Davis ran ob at NYJ 36 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:33 - 1st) Z.Knight right tackle to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (P.Jones - H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIN 33(12:38 - 1st) G.Joseph 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 33(12:42 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 33(12:48 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:25 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to NYJ 33 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 33(13:41 - 1st) M.White pass short middle intended for C.Davis INTERCEPTED by H.Smith (C.Bynum) at NYJ 43. H.Smith to NYJ 35 for 8 yards. Lateral to P.Peterson pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 1 yard (E.Moore).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 27(14:17 - 1st) M.White pass short right to T.Conklin pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 13 - NYJ 22(14:43 - 1st) M.White pass short right to Z.Knight to NYJ 27 for 5 yards (D.Tomlinson - D.Hunter).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (A.Evans). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Davis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CLE
HOU
7
5
2nd 3:41 CBS
-
DEN
BAL
6
3
2nd 0:37 CBS
-
GB
CHI
3
16
2nd 2:00 FOX
-
JAC
DET
6
20
2nd 2:24 FOX
-
NYJ
MIN
3
17
2nd 3:35 CBS
-
PIT
ATL
13
6
2nd 1:42 CBS
-
TEN
PHI
7
14
2nd 7:28 FOX
-
WAS
NYG
13
13
2nd 0:02 FOX
-
MIA
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
LAR
0
041 O/U
+6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
CIN
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
LAC
LV
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
IND
DAL
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NO
TB
0
040.5 O/U
-3.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN