2018 NFL Super Bowl odds and picks: Advanced computer model loving Under in Patriots vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites over the Eagles, down one from the opening line. Concerns about the health of Rob Gronkowski (concussion) have helped push the line down. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas think will be scored, stands at 48, the same as where it opened.



With Super Bowl LII now set in stone, the computer simulated the game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you the model is loving the Under, which is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, who is only backing it 33 percent of the time.

The model knows Super Bowl 52 features two of the top defenses in the NFL with an Over-Under that would be one of the highest on any given week.

Philadelphia's defense, led by a dominant defensive line, has only allowed an average of 8.25 points over the last four games. And the Eagles' rush defense has been phenomenal in the 2018 NFL Playoffs, allowing a mere 78 rushing yards per game.



This should come as no surprise either. Philadelphia's third-down defense was No. 3 in the NFL this season and has only allowed 10-of-26 conversions in two playoff games.



The Patriots' defense, led by Matt Patricia, is rock solid as well. The unit has 11 sacks this postseason, four more than second-place Jacksonville among postseason teams.



History also favors the Under hitting in games involving the Patriots. The Under has hit in 10 of New England's last 14 games, including six of its last eight games away from Gillette Stadium.

After simulating the 2018 Super Bowl 10,000 times, SportsLine's advanced model says you can expect 44 points to be scored, easily clearing the Under.



Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 48)