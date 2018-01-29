2018 Super Bowl: If Eagles win, Chris Long will skip the White House visit again

If the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII, at least one player will not be making the customary post-Super Bowl trip to the White House. Defensive end Chris Long appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and had the following exchange with host PFTCommenter:

PFT: "If you guys win the Super Bowl, are you going to the White House?" Long: "No, I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?"

This will not be the first time Long skips the White House trip. After the Patriots won the Super Bowl last year, Long was one of several players that elected not to make the trip.

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

Long's reason for not going last year seemed pretty clear: he does not support the president of the United States or policies of his administration.

"My son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is, I don't want him to say, 'Hey dad, why'd you go [to the White House] when you knew the right thing was to not go?'" Long said at the time.

During the 2017 season, Long donated all 16 of his game checks to fight for issues that are important to him. He donated his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va. in the wake of white supremacist protests in the city that resulted in several injuries and the death of a counter-protester. Long expressed his disappointment that the president did not speak out against those people.

"Some people are tired of hearing me tweet because they want me to stick to football, but I like to use social media like I was a regular guy because I think I am," Long said, per CSNPhilly.com. "I don't tell people to stick to their job when they want to talk politics. And this isn't political. That's the thing. Everybody is trying to turn this political. This isn't a political issue. This is right or wrong.

"I believe you're on one side or the other. For me, being from Charlottesville, no one wants to see you sit idly by and watch that stuff happen and not say anything. And I wish there was more categorical denial from some very important people in this country who have had the opportunity to strike it down but didn't."

After using his first six checks for the Charlottesville scholarships, Long donated his final 10 game checks to increase educational equality by launching the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.