2018 Super Bowl prop bets: 25 best picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

There are plenty of ways to wager on Super Bowl LII besides the spread and total. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will make bet props, which are available at every sportsbook.



You can pick whether Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola goes Over or Under 51.5 receiving yards. You can pick which team will throw the red challenge flag first.



Here's the lineup: legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White, the longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; longtime handicappers Zack Cimini and Josh Nagel; and daily fantasy expert Galin Dragiev.



We'll give one away: White is going Over on Amendola receiving yards of 51.5 (-130).

"Tom Brady is going to need to throw for over 300 yards to win, and Amendola has been his main man the last two games with 84 and 112 receiving yards," White told SportsLine.

Amendola has become Brady's favorite target in the postseason and has 22 total targets in his last two games. He scored twice in the AFC Championship game in a comeback effort against the Jaguars.

We can also tell you Cimini is all over a +200 payout on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles failing to complete his first pass. "Expect the combination of the Patriots' defense being prepared and Foles' jitters to cash on a first-pass incompletion," Cimini told SportsLine.



During the regular season, Foles completed just 56.4 percent of his passes. And unlike Tom Brady and the Patriots, Foles is appearing in his first Super Bowl.



