The New York Jets came into Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft high on two prospects with the exact same name. In the fourth round, New York selected former North Carolina running back Michael Carter, and followed up that pick two selections later with safety Michael Carter II out of Duke. That's correct, two different players named Michael Carter who played for rival schools in North Carolina are now members of the Jets.

After the second Michael Carter was selected, the first Michael Carter took to Twitter to extend an olive branch to his former evil twin.

The first Carter -- the running back from UNC -- is coming off of a remarkable season for the Tar Heels. He was named All-America Third Team and All-ACC after rushing for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns. His 8 yards per rush set a program record, and also led the FBS. As for the safety Carter, he recorded 41 total tackles, eight passes defensed and picked off two passes in his final season at Duke.

Both players have potential at the next level, and now we just have to figure out how first-year head coach Robert Saleh plans on addressing them on the practice field.