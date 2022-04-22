The 2022 NFL Draft class is not lauded for its quarterbacks, but it's impossible to not be intrigued by some of the young signal-callers entering the league. Malik Willis is a dual-threat weapon with a cannon, Kenny Pickett was a Heisman finalist and then there's Matt Corral.

Corral led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 record in 2021, finishing only behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West. He threw for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and rushed for 11 touchdowns, and ended his career with the third-highest career completion percentage in the SEC since 1956. Corral is also just one of five college quarterbacks since 2000 to register a 3,300-plus passing yard campaign while throwing five or fewer interceptions and rushing for double-digit touchdowns.

When evaluating Corral as a prospect, his athleticism stands out. He's not afraid to tuck and run if he feels it is best. He's a competitor, elusive in the pocket and one of the most intriguing prospects at his position. This week, CBS Sports sat down with Corral to discuss the kind of player he is and the kind of player he wants to be at the next level.

With the draft just one week away, Corral said the reality has really begun to set in.

"It's been busy at times, but you know it's really a blessing just to go through this experience," Corral said when asked about the draft process. "Not everybody gets to go through this, and I'm really grateful that I'm one of the guys who gets an opportunity to see what this whole process is like."

Just two of our five CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have Corral going in the first round. Due to his position, however, no one would be surprised to hear his name called on opening night. We asked Corral if being a first-round pick is important to him.

"I wouldn't say it's important," said Corral. "I got no control over that. Would I agree that I'm a first-round pick? Yeah, 100 percent. But like I said, I'm not the one who makes those decisions, but I felt like I put my best foot forward and I'm just gonna hope for the best."

If you were to ask Corral about his strengths, he would bring up his arm talent and athletic ability. If you were to ask him what makes him different from the other quarterbacks in this class, it's something else.

"What makes me different is really just my leadership," said Corral. "The reason why I say my leadership is just because I feel like it's one of the most important attributes you can have as a quarterback.

"In order to be a great quarterback and a successful quarterback and have that career that everybody wants, you're not going to be able to do it alone. You need to bring people with you. You need to be that ultimate servant leader to where you got the whole team behind you. I feel like I understand how to make those connections with people, and connect with everybody from different types of backgrounds. I just feel like that's very important just because I want to win Super Bowls, I want to win games."

Another interesting facet about Corral is his family. In advance of the 2022 NFL Draft, he partnered with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to offer fans an inside look at how his military-upbringing and his family's history of military service has prepared him for success in life, on and off the field. Corral's father served four years in the Marines. His older brother, grandfather, three uncles and two cousins served as well.

"I get an opportunity to share their story and be recognized and thank all of the military veterans and families for their service and sacrifice," said Corral.

In speaking with the quarterback, it's clear he's focused and motivated when it comes to advancing his football career. We asked him who he would compare himself to as a passer, or if there's anyone he would like to emulate.

"I want to be like Aaron Rodgers," said Corral. "That's a guy that I've watched a lot, and it's really just the way he throws the football and how effortless it looks and, you know, the different arm slots coming from different platforms. I want to eventually elevate my game to that or even better."

There are several NFL teams that are looking for a new franchise quarterback, and there are even more who are looking ahead -- trying to nab that quarterback who will eventually turn into a franchise leader. We asked Corral why teams should be targeting him.

"I feel like a team should draft Matt Corral just because my arm talent, my ability to evade the rush and extend plays and another thing would just be my leadership in the locker room," he said. "Being able to take over a locker room and take over a team that eventually wants to win a Super Bowl. Obviously that's easier said than done, but I really feel like I'm one of those guys that knows how to make those relationships, and knows how to elevate people to get the best out of them."