The Buffalo Bills look like the team to beat after a resounding 47-10 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Quarterback Josh Allen has already accounted for nine touchdowns, as the team has dominated two Florida teams, Miami and Jacksonville, in consecutive weeks. Now, the team's biggest challenge to date is in Week 4 as visit the reigning AFC runners up, the Baltimore Ravens, who are favored by 2.5 in the latest NFL odds. Which side should you favor with your NFL score predictions?

Lamar Jackson's team avoided an 0-3 start with a 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road last Sunday. The 2019 and 2023 NFL MVP threw for 182 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 87 more and a score in the victory. A battle for early AFC supremacy alongside Kansas City may be in the balance for anyone making NFL predictions. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-3, 41) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. Atlanta could easily be 0-3 if not for Philadelphia's late-game meltdown in Week 2. The Falcons had plenty of chances in Week 3 against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but fell short on a late fourth down conversion in the red zone.

For the Falcons to even their record at 2-2 and tie New Orleans in the standings, they must get more productivity from star running back Bijan Robinson. Last year's top-10 selection was held to only 52 total yards on 18 touches by the Chiefs after back-to-back 100-yard combined rushing-receiving games to open the season. In two games against the Saints last season, Robinson averaged 127 all purpose yards and scored three combined touchdowns. Cohen believes he will score once again in a tight Atlanta win. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 4 NFL game, and which game smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 4 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.