49ers predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

There's a new regime in San Francisco, and while John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan seem to have this storied franchise moving in the right direction, it's still a long path to contention.

How much will the 49ers be able to improve from last year's 2-14 campaign? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 5.7 4.7% 1.9% 0.1% 0.04%

SportsLine projects a big step forward from a team that won two games last year, and as the Rams' forecast is far more dire (5.0 wins), the 49ers have a great chance to finish out of the cellar in 2017. Based on league-wide projections, however, John Lynch should be in the running for another top-five pick in 2018.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 5 (U -140) 14/1 30/1 100/1 200/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors disagree with the projections above, pegging six wins as too ambitious for the 49ers and leaning heavily on Under five wins. That makes the Over a strong value play for the 49ers.

Experts

Will Brinson defends his 5-11 prediction: