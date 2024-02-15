Economic decisions move to the forefront as all NFL teams have entered the offseason after a Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Choices made in the early part of the offseason can have long lasting ramifications for teams.

Here's a look at key offseason dates running through the first 10 days of the 2024 league year, which begins March 13. Some dates have league-wide importance. Other dates can potentially affect specific player contracts and the salary cap of individual teams because they are crucial to the timing of contract restructures, pay cuts and players being released. The NFL's most notable players have been highlighted on the appropriate date with how the event is specified in their respective contracts. Less-heralded players are only mentioned on dates without a lot of activity.

Feb. 12

NFL: The waiver system for 2024 began. Players with fewer than four years of service for benefit purposes are subject to waivers and their contracts can be claimed by other teams. Players with four or more years of service become free agents when released and can be immediately signed.

Bills: The remaining $7 million of Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver's $14.75 million 2024 base salary became fully guaranteed. The $14.75 million was guaranteed for injury at signing, of which $7.75 million was completely secure when the contract was executed. Oliver's 2024 base salary will reduce to a fully guaranteed $2.25 million if the Bills exercise an option for his 2027 contract year worth $16.5 million. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2024 league year on March 13 but no later than the seventh day (March 19). A $12.5 million payment is required to pick up the option.

Feb. 14

(Day 3 of waiver period/Day 3 after 2023 League Year Super Bowl)

Giants and Seahawks: The contracts of Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams void. The four players will be unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13.

Feb. 15

(Day 4 of waiver period/Day 4 after 2023 League Year Super Bowl)

Commanders: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel's 2024 and 2025 contract years void. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13. The Commanders will have a $4.8 million salary cap charge from Samuel's 2024 and 2025 bonus proration after voiding.

Feb. 16

(Day 5 of waiver period/Day 5 after 2023 League Year Super Bowl)

Seahawks: The salaries of three Seahawks are fully guaranteed. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and quarterback Geno Smith's $13 million, $9.4 million and $12.7 million 2024 base salaries, which were guaranteed for injury at signing, become fully guaranteed. $7 million of defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones' $11 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. This $7 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Nwosu's 2024 base salary will reduce to a fully guaranteed $1.125 million if the Seahawks commit to making the necessary $8.275 million payment to exercise an option for his 2026 contract year worth $11.51 million. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2024 league year on March 13 but no later than the fifth day (March 17).

NFL: The contracts of 16 different players void: Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, 49ers linebacker Oren Burks, Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson, Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow, Lions edge rusher Charles Harris, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Raiders center Andre James, Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson, Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, Lions edge rusher Romeo Okwara, Lions offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jets safety Jordan Whitehead and Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. The players will be unrestricted free agents when the 2024 league year starts on March 13.

Feb. 18

(Day 7 after 2023 League Year Super Bowl)

Chiefs: This is the last day of a seven day-window, which began Feb. 12, for the Chiefs to exercise an option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' voiding 2028 contract year. A $4,250,100 payment is necessary to the pick up the option.

Feb. 19

(23 days before the start of the 2023 League Year)

NFL: The contracts of 38 different players void, including Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. All 38 players will be unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13.

Feb. 20

(22 days before the start of the 2023 League Year)

NFL: The 15-day period where teams can designate franchise or transition players begins. Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike are prime franchise tag candidates.

Feb. 21

(Day 10 after 2023 League Year Super Bowl)

Chiefs: Defensive tackle Chris Jones' 2024 through 2028 contract years void. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13. The Chiefs will have a $4,250,100 cap charge from Jones' 2024 through 2028 bonus proration after voiding.

Feb. 27-March 4

NFL: The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meetings between agents of impending free agents and teams routinely occur at the combine, although these types of discussions are prohibited by NFL rules. Teams are rarely penalized for tampering with players from other teams when those players are scheduled to become free agents.

March 5

(8 days before the start of the 2023 League Year)

NFL: The period for designating franchise or transition players ends at 4 p.m. ET.

March 11-13

NFL: NFL teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning March 11 at 12 p.m. ET and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 13. Prospective UFAs who don't have an agent can negotiate with front office executives of teams. Members of a team's coaching staff are prohibited from contacting self-represented UFAs. In the two-day window, prospective UFAs can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs unless operating without an agent. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

March 13

(End of 2023 League Year)

NFL: 2023 league year ends at 3:59:59 p.m. ET.

Vikings: Quarterback Kirk Cousins' 2024 through 2027 contract years void. Without a new deal, Cousins becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Vikings will have $28.5 million in 2024 dead money from the bonus proration relating to these contract years. Teammate Danielle Hunter's 2024 and 2025 contract years also void. The edge rusher becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2024 league year. Minnesota will have $14,906,667 in dead money because of Hunter's two dummy contract years.

Saints: Offensive guard Andrus Peat's 2024 through 2027 contract years void. Peat is an unrestricted free agent at the start on the 2024 league year. The Saints will have $13.638 million in 2024 dead money from the bonus proration relating to these contract years.

March 13

(Day 1 of the 2024 League Year)

NFL: The top 51 begins. Only the top 51 salaries (i.e.; cap numbers), including unsigned franchise, transition and restricted free agent tenders, on a team count against the salary cap during the offseason. All teams must be under the salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m. ET

NFL: The 2023 league year and free agency begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.

NFL: The trading period begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Eagles: The Eagles' 10-day window to pick up an option on quarterback Jalen Hurts' dummy 2029 contract year opens. A $38.875 million payment is necessary for this dummy 2029 contract year. Hurts' 2024 base salary reduces from a fully guaranteed $40 million to a fully guaranteed $1.125 million with the option being exercised. Additionally, $16.5 million more of Hurts' 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. His entire $51 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing while $3.696 million of this $51 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

Bills: This is the first day of a three-day window for the Bills to exercise an option for linebacker Matt Milano's dummy 2027 contract year. Paying the required $10 million for the dummy 2027 year will drop Milano's fully guaranteed $14.125 million 2024 base salary to a fully guaranteed $4.125 million.

Buccaneers: A five-day period for the Buccaneers to pick up an option on edge rusher Shaquil Barrett's dummy 2028 contract year starts. A $15.04 million payment is required for the dummy year. Barrett's 2024 base salary reduces from $16.25 million to a fully guaranteed $1.21 million with the option being picked up.

March 14

(Day 2 of the 2024 League Year)

Lions: Quarterback Jared Goff's $5 million roster bonus is due.

Titans: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' $4.46 million roster bonus is due.

Dolphins: Cornerback Xavien Howard is due a $2 million roster bonus.

March 15

(Day 3 of the 2024 League Year)

Rams: The guarantees for three prominent Rams are triggered. $10 million (injury guaranteed) of quarterback Matthew Stafford's $27 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald's unsecured $30 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $30 million reduces to $10 million with a $20 million payment to pick up Donald's dummy 2026 contract year. The window to exercise this option is from the first day of the league year (March 13) to June 15. Donald's fully guaranteed $5 million roster bonus is due. $5 million (injury guaranteed) of wide receiver Cooper Kupp's $7.5 million 2025 fifth-day-of-the-league-year roster bonus is secure. He also has a fully guaranteed $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year (March 15).

Chargers: Edge rusher Joey Bosa, edge rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Mike Williams' have $7 million, $5.5 million and $3 million roster bonuses are due.

Dolphins: The base salaries of a few Dolphins become secure. $4 million (injury guaranteed) of cornerback Xavien Howard's $15.4 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. $5 million of offensive tackle Terron Armstead's $13.25 million 2024 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $8.25 million is fully guaranteed. The entire $13.25 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. $7.62 million of offensive tackle Austin Jackson's $10.88 million 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury. $5 million of the $7.62 million is fully guaranteed. Additionally, Jackson's fully guaranteed $8,910,568 2024 base salary reduces to $1.125 million if his dummy 2028 contract year is picked up. A $6,550,568 payment is required. The window to exercise the option is the first three days of the league year.

Saints: Key Saints players have salary guarantees vest. Quarterback Derek Carr's $10 million fifth-day-of-the-2025-league-year roster bonus becomes secure. $6.5 million of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk's $17 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. $1.5 million of edge rusher Cameron Jordan's $12.5 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. Offensive guard Cesar Ruiz's $9.15 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. Edge rusher Carl Granderson's $7.73 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. These amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing. Granderson, Ruiz and Jordan also have fully guaranteed $9 million, $8 million and $6.7 million roster bonuses due on the fifth day of the league year.

Chiefs: Two offensive lineman have guarantees vest. Offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor's $19.5 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. His $750,000 2025 workout bonus is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for skill and injury at signing. $2 million of offensive guard Joe Thuney's $15.5 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. This $2 million is currently unsecured.

Vikings: A couple of key Vikings have contract guarantees vest. Tight end T.J. Hockenson's $10.9 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. $7.7 million of offensive tackle Brian O'Neill's $14.4 million 2024 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. $12 million of the $14.4 million is secure.

Browns: Offensive guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have $3 million and $2 million roster bonuses due. $12.45 million of teammate Denzel Ward's $13.476 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The cornerback's $12.45 million is fully guaranteed.

Bears: A couple of prominent Bears defensive player have salaries guarantees vest. $8.2 million (guaranteed for injury) of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' $14.9 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. Edge rusher Montez Sweat's injury guaranteed $20.9 million 2025 base salary is secure.

Commanders: $12.5 million of wide receiver Terry McLaurin's injury guaranteed $15.15 million 2024 base salary is secure. The rest is fully guaranteed. $13 million of teammate Daron Payne's $19.56 million 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury. $9 million of this $13 million becomes fully guaranteed for the defensive tackle.

Packers: Cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, edge rusher Rashan Gary, offensive guard Elgton Jenkins and linebacker Preston Smith are due $8 million $2.9 million, $6.2 million, $5.1 million and $5.4 million roster bonuses.

March 17

(Day 5 of the 2024 League Year)

Broncos: Quarterback Russell Wilson's $37 million 2025 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. It's also the final day of a five-day period for the Broncos to pick up an option on Wilson's 2028 contract year worth $50 million. A $22 million payment is required for Wilson's 2028 contract year. Wilson's 2024 base salary reduces from a fully guaranteed $39 million to a fully guaranteed $17 million with the option being picked up.

49ers: This is the last day for the 49ers to exercise an option for edge rusher Nick Bosa's dummy 2029 contract year. A $15.23 million payment is necessary to pick up the option. If the option year is declined, Bosa's 2024 base salary is $16.355 million, which is already fully guaranteed, instead of $1.125 million.

Cardinals: Quarterback Kyler Murray's $18 million 2025 base salary and $11.9 million fifth-day-of-the-2025-league-year roster bonus, both guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed.

Ravens: This is the deadline for the Ravens to exercise options for quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith's 2027 contract years. Jackson's is a dummy year. Smith's is a real year worth $16 million. A $17.5 million payment is required to reduce Jackson's 2024 base salary from a fully guaranteed $31.75 million to a fully guaranteed $14.25 million. Jackson's 42.75 million base salary was guaranteed for injury. $22.5 million of the $42.75 million was fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $20.25 is fully guaranteed. Jackson's injury guaranteed $750,000 2025 workout bonus is also fully guaranteed. With Smith, a $12 million payment is necessary to lower his fully guaranteed $18 million 2024 base salary to $6 million. Smith's $15 million 2025 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The $15 million is completely secure. Additionally, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley have $4 million roster bonuses due.

Bills: Three core players have salary guarantees vest. Quarterback Josh Allen's $14 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed. $1.5 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. The entire $14 million becomes fully guaranteed. $16.5 million of Allen's $25 million fifth day of the 2025 league year roster, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $8.5 million is fully guaranteed. Allen's fully guaranteed $6 million fifth-day-of-the-2024-league-year roster bonus is due. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' $18 million 2024 base salary that's guaranteed for injury becomes fully guaranteed. Tight end Dawson Knox's injury guaranteed $4.91 million 2024 base salary is completely secure. $3.58 million is already fully guaranteed. His $4.91 million 2024 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Knox's $5 million fully guaranteed fifth-day-of-the-2024-league-year roster bonus is due.

Colts: 7,152,444 (guaranteed for injury) of running back Jonathan Taylor's $11.98 million 2025 base salary is fully guaranteed.

Texans: $10 million (guaranteed for injury) of offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil's $20.95 million 2025 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Dolphins: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a fully guaranteed $11 million due.

Seahawks: Quarterback Geno Smith is due a $9.6 million roster bonus.

Raiders: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's $11.25 million roster bonus is due.

Chargers: Wide receiver Keenan Allen's $5 million roster bonus is due.

Buccaneers: $13.362 million of defensive tackle Vita Vea's $15.5 million 2024 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. $6.681 million of the $13.362 million is already completely secure. The other $6.681 million is fully guaranteed.

March 18

(Day 6 of the 2024 League Year)

49ers: This is the final day for the 49ers to exercise an option for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave's dummy 2028 contract year. A $6 million payment is necessary to pick up the option. If the option year is declined, Hargrave's 2024 base salary is a fully guaranteed $14.885 million instead of a fully guaranteed $8.85 million.

March 19

(Day 7 of the 2024 League Year)

Browns: This is the deadline for the Browns to exercise options for offensive guard Joel Bitono, edge rusher Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and offensive guard Wyatt Teller for dummy 2027, 2028, 2028 and 2028 contract years. With Bitonio and Njoku, an $11.79 million payment is necessary for each to drop their $13 million respective 2024 base salaries to $1.21 million. $3 million of Njoku's $13 million is fully guaranteed. Bitonio's $13 million is unsecured. An $18,993,875 payment is required to reduce Garrett's injury guaranteed $20,203,875 2024 salary, which becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year, to a fully guaranteed $1.21 million. For Teller, a $9.5 million payment is necessary to lower his $11 million 2024 base salary to $1.5 million.

Saints: This is the last day for the Saints to exercise an option for cornerback Marshon Lattimore's dummy 2028 contract year. A $13.79 million payment is necessary to pick up the option. If the option year is declined, Lattimore's 2024 base salary is $15 million, of which $12 million is already fully guaranteed, rather than $1.21 million.

March 22

(Day 10 of the 2024 League Year)

Bengals: This is the deadline for the Bengals to exercise options with quarterback Joe Burrow and linebacker Logan Wilson. In order to pick up Burrow's 2028 contract year worth $40.5 million, the Bengals must make a $55 million payment. Burrow's fully guaranteed 2024 base salary will decrease to $10,714,982 from $65,714,982. A $4 million payment is required to pick up Wilson's 2027 contract year worth $7.215 million. His 2024 base salary becomes $3.5 million instead of $7.5 million.

Chargers: This is the final day for the Chargers to pick up an option on quarterback Justin Hebert's 2028 contract year worth $52 million. A $50,606,500 payment is necessary for the 2028 contract year. Herbert's 2024 base salary reduces from a fully guaranteed $56,606,500 to a fully guaranteed $6 million with the option being exercised.

Jaguars: This is the last day for the Jaguars to exercise an option for tight end Evan Engram's dummy 2028 contract year. A $7.5 million payment is required to pick up the option. If Jaguars pass on the option year, Engram's 2024 base salary is a fully guaranteed $9.5 million as opposed to a fully guaranteed $2 million.