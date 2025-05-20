The Chicago Bears upgraded their offensive line earlier this offseason when the team acquired two-time All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Thuney is tied to Chicago for the foreseeable future.

According to Thuney's agent Mike McCartney, Thuney agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Bears. Per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Thuney now makes $51 million over the next three seasons with $33.5 million worth of guaranteed money as part of this new deal.

Thuney was already among the highest paid guards in the NFL and is set to make $16 million in the final year of his previous contract. With this new deal in place, Thuney is the fourth highest paid left guard and 10th highest paid guard overall.

In March, the Bears acquired Thuney from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick after the Chiefs couldn't afford to pay Thuney his upcoming raise following the 2025 season.

Thuney proved to be a very versatile offensive lineman during his time with the Chiefs and the New England Patriots. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Thuney slid over to left tackle at times during his Chiefs tenure and helped protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now, new Bears coach Ben Johnson has a veteran presence for the interior of his offensive line, and Thuney will be tasked with providing protection for second-year signal caller Caleb Williams. The Bears will be looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this season.