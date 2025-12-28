Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry passed Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett on the career rushing list on Saturday with a monster first-half performance against the Green Bay Packers. Henry racked up over 100 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns during the first half against Green Bay to move to 10th on the NFL all-time rushing yards list.

The milestone for the future Hall of Fame running back came on the Ravens' second offensive possession. Also on that drive, Henry scored career touchdown No. 120 to tie former star running back Adrian Peterson for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Henry, 31, has been steadily moving up the ranks on the all-time rushing list this season. Last month, Henry passed NFL legend Jim Brown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. Henry entered the night having rushed for 12,676 yards.

Per CBS Sports research, Henry had the most rushing attempts (15) by any player on his team's first two drives of the game since former Denver Broncos running back Olandis Gary did it in 1999. Henry now has 25 games with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in NFL history with Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson.

During his first season with the Ravens last year, Henry racked up 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. Entering the night, Henry had rushed for 1,253 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

NFL all-time rushing list