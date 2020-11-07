Congratulations to the state of Tennessee, as sports gambling is now legal! Unfortunately, your Tennessee Titans haven't exactly been a lucrative team to gamble on, as they are 2-5 against the spread despite owning a 5-2 overall record! This week, they are set to host the 5-3 Chicago Bears. The Titans are coming off of a 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where Joe Burrow completely had his way with Tennessee's defense. It led to the release of veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph and free-agent addition Vic Beasley, as head coach Mike Vrabel clearly wanted to make a statement to this defensive unit moving forward.

As for the Bears, they suffered a tough 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in overtime. It was the second straight loss Nick Foles and Co. have suffered, and they need to get back into the win column if they want to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

The all-time series between these two clubs is tied at 6-6, but the Titans have won two out of the past three. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Latest Odds: Titans -6.5

On Monday, this line was at Titans -6. It ended up falling to Titans -5.5 by Tuesday but crept back up to Titans -6.5 on Friday.

The pick: Titans -6.5. As we mentioned, betting on the Titans to cover the spread this season has not exactly been lucrative. The offense has operated fine, however, and I like what Corey Davis has been accomplishing in his contract year as well as how D'Onta Foreman performed alongside Derrick Henry last week. I'll take the Titans by a touchdown.

Over/Under 47 points

The total has increased by just half a point, as it was listed at 46.5 on Monday morning.

The pick: Under 47. Tennessee is 5-1-1 when it comes to covering the total this season, but I'm still leaning towards the Under. Why? This offense didn't exactly dominate against a weak Bengals defense and you never know what you're going to get from Foles. Either way, this is a lean, certainly not a lock.

Player props

Nick Foles total passing attempts: Over 37.5 (-125). Taking the Over on a quarterback's passing attempts while leaning towards the Under on total points scored doesn't always make sense, but I think it does in this case. Foles has attempted at least 39 passes in all five of his starts for Chicago and Tennessee's secondary is a weakness. If I'm the Bears, I'm trying to keep the ball in the air on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson total rushing + receiving yards: Over 16.5 (-110). Patterson is a gadget weapon, but he can hit the Over on this prop with just one touch. With no Beasley and then Jadeveon Clowney hampered, the former University of Tennessee star has a better chance to get around those edges.

Derrick Henry total rushing yards: Over 93.5 (-115). The Titans need to get back into the win column, so how do they do that? Feed the beast. The NFL's leading rusher averages 110.7 yards per game. No offense to Chicago's stout defense, but Henry is hard to stop. SportsLine is projecting over 100 rushing yards for Henry and so am I.