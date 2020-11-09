Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the team's Week 9 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday confirmed the injury, telling local reporters that Montgomery has entered the concussion protocol. He will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to participate in practice and/or next week's game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings. He has an extra day to do so, because the Bears-Vikings game is on "Monday Night Football."

Montgomery has operated as the team's lead back for most of the season, and has been getting the significant majority of the snaps since Tarik Cohen tore his ACL in Week 3. Before being injured on Sunday, Montgomery had been on the field for at least 80 percent of Chicago's snaps in five consecutive games.

In Montgomery's absence, the Bears relied on Ryan Nall and Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. If he has to miss time, it's likely those two players will see a bunch of the snaps, though the Bears could also elevate practice squad running back Lamar Miller, who has not played in the NFL since tearing his ACL last offseason.