Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract and is looking for an extension. If the Bears' big trade deadline acquisition, defensive end Montez Sweat, gets a new deal before Johnson, that would not sit well with the defensive back.

Johnson, a second-round pick out of Utah in 2020, is playing out the final season of his rookie deal. With he and the Bears unable to hammer out an extension, Johnson was granted permission to seek a trade ahead of the deadline, but nothing materialized.

Now, Johnson is here, and Chicago added another young player in need of a payday next offseason in the form of Sweat. Johnson said the addition of Sweat didn't bother him, but he would have been upset if the defensive end got a new contract immediately after arriving.

"Honestly, I didn't really think too much of it," Johnson said of the Bears adding Sweat. "It'll be a different situation ... I know he's up for a contract as well. It would be a different situation if it was a trade then signed. That would be something I would feel more so than just an initial trade. I know the opportunity is there, and somebody has to get paid. I know that"

Johnson was then asked, point blank, whether it would "sit well" with him if Sweat got an extension first.

"No, it wouldn't," Johnson replied. "For sure."

The Bears do have some cap flexibility next offseason, so perhaps they could keep Johnson and Sweat together. However, it sounds like Johnson would be extremely frustrated if Sweat got the long-term deal while he and the Bears have made little progress on his own contract situation.

If Johnson does hit free agency, he would likely have several suitors. In 45 career NFL starts Johnson has amassed 143 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.