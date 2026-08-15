NFL rookie leaves team during preseason to pursue lead role in movie

While NFL teams parting ways with undrafted rookies is common practice, the Bengals' recent situation with one of theirs was anything but. The team announced Saturday that cornerback Ceyair Wright was leaving the team "to pursue other opportunities." Wright reportedly left to pursue a lead role in a movie.

Cincinnati replaced Wright with cornerback Matthew McDoom, a fellow former undrafted rookie who played college football at the University of Cincinnati.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wright informed him of his decision Friday night. Wright, 23, has appeared in several movies, including "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in which he played Bronny James, a Los Angeles Lakers guard and the son of NBA legend LeBron James.

"Two things he has a passion for were colliding," Taylor said.

Wright balanced his acting and football careers throughout high school and college. He started his college career at USC before spending two years at Nebraska. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

While the decision to walk away from the NFL was undoubtedly difficult, Wright probably made the right call. Like all undrafted rookies, he faced an uphill climb to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. And while some undrafted rookies have gone on to enjoy long and successful NFL careers, those stories are few and far between.

Instead of continuing down that path, Wright has apparently chosen to take his talents to the big screen.