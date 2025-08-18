The Week 2 NFL preseason schedule closes out when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Commanders on Monday. Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Bengals, 34-27. On the other side, the Commanders were blown out 48-18 by the New England Patriots.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Maryland is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Commanders odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 43.5. The Bengals are -166 money-line (risk $166 to win $100) favorites, while the Commanders are +140 underdogs. Before making any Bengals vs. Commanders picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine, including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units).

Here are Larry Hartstein's best bets for Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday:

Bengals -4.5

Over 42.5 total points

Hartstein calls out that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to play his starters more in this game compared to the opener. They want to avoid slow starts in the regular season and expect the offense to pick up where they left off.

"Joe Burrow was MVP-caliber sharp in the preseason opener, going 9 for 10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Ja'Marr Chase four times for 77 yards and a score," Hartstein said. "During training camp, coach Zac Taylor outlined that his starters would play more in the second preseason game than the first. He wants his team to avoid the slow regular-season starts that have plagued Cincinnati recently. That has me laying the points with Cincinnati, as Burrow and this offense cannot be stopped. Washington also will play its starters, but likely not for more than a series or two. The Commanders got destroyed 48-18 in their preseason opener against New England. They committed 15 penalties and gave up 187 yards on three kickoff returns. Washington's backup QB combo of Josh Johnson and Matt Hartman doesn't inspire confidence."

Hartstein expressed that the Bengals' starting offense could cover a large portion of the total points during their extended reps. "Overs went 14-2 in Week 1 of the preseason. While this is very high for a preseason total, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' starting offense could get us halfway there before they depart. Whether it's the regular season or preseason, the defensively-challenged Bengals always seem to play shootouts," he said.

