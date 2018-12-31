Bengals fire Marvin Lewis after 16 years as head coach
Lewis was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL but now is done in Cincinnati
The 2018 NFL coaching carousel is moving incredibly quickly, and on Monday morning the Cincinnati Bengals joined a rapidly-expanding list of teams to fire their coach. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Marvin Lewis will not be returning as the team's head coach in 2019.
Lewis spent 16 years with the Bengals after being hired in 2003, and compiled a record of 131-122-3 during that time. The Bengals at one point made the playoffs in five straight seasons under Lewis, but this year was the third consecutive season they missed out. During his 16 years in Cincinnati, the Bengals made the playoffs seven times and lost all seven playoff games they played.
Lewis was almost fired by the Bengals last offseason, and it even got to the point that Lewis told his staff that he would be leaving the team to pursue other opportunities. Instead, Lewis was given a two-year contract extension and remained with the Bengals this season.
This post will be updated with more information.
