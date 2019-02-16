Bengals running back Mark Walton arrested in Miami on battery charge

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning and has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. Walton, according to multiple reports citing police in Miami-Date County, got in an argument with a couple at his condo parking lot.

JUST IN: Former Canes RB, Mark Walton, arrested late Friday night in Miami.



The Cincinnati Bengal faces one charge of battery. pic.twitter.com/DbnYn9lK3n — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 16, 2019

The details of the altercation, via the Miami Herald:

Police said Walton's car was obstructing the entrance to the building's parking garage. Another couple in a car trying to get into the garage asked him to move the car and an argument ensued. The woman started recording Walton with her cellphone camera and he grew angry and snatched the phone from her, according to a police spokeswoman. He and the woman got into a tussle, both suffering scratches in the altercation, police said.

Walton was born and raised in Miami and played at Booker T. Washington High School and the University of Miami before being selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of last year's draft. He served as the team's No. 3 running back behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard during his rookie season, finishing with 14 carries for 34 yards and five catches for 41 yards.

This is not the first time Walton has had a run-in with the law, as he was also arrested and charged with a DUI during his collegiate career. Walton could face league discipline in addition to whatever legal burden comes his way as a result of the battery case, though the league's handing down of punishment tends to vary, at times seemingly randomly.