The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are facing off in an AFC North battle that could have significant playoff implications. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Bengals sit in last place in the division and are 0-1 in AFC North play, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati has extra rest heading into Week 7, as they are coming off their bye.

The Ravens are 4-2, the same record as the division leaders, the Cleveland Browns and the Steelers. Divisional games are always important, but with the AFC North race so tight, these divisional games mean even more. Baltimore is coming off a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Cincinnati does not have any game designations, while the Ravens have ruled out two players, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee).

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -1.5 (via DraftKings)

What to know

Lamar Jackson: The Ravens quarterback will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson looked as if he'd make his return this week after being limited in practice and noting on Friday that he was "heading in the right direction." After initially being listed as questionable, however, the team downgraded him to out on Saturday afternoon. With Jackson sidelined, Tyler Huntley will once again start for Baltimore.

Bengals defense vs. Ravens offense: The Ravens are third-best in the league at 151.5 yards per game this year. Baltimore's run game is on the back of RB Derrick Henry, who leads the league in carries (130), is fourth in rushing yards (534) and tied for second in touchdowns on the ground. The Bengals' run defense isn't as strong as their pass defense, so it will be a challenge for Cincinnati. The Ravens also have a strong pass catcher in wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is 10th in the league in receptions (471), most in the AFC. Cincinnati's secondary hasn't allowed a single wide receiver more than 63 yards this season. On the other side, Cincinnati's offensive strength comes from its passing game, sitting at eighth-most in the NFL (260.0).

Ravens vs. Bengals prediction

With Lamar Jackson officially sidelined and Tyler Huntley now tasked with slotting in under center for the Ravens, I think Joe Burrow and Co. take it.

Pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

What's next

The Ravens have a challenge ahead of them, facing the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills next week. The Bills head into Week 7 sitting at 5-1. The Bengals have an easier opponent after this one, facing the Titans, who are 1-5 heading into this week.