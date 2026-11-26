The NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header wraps up in Orchard Park, where Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the 11th time in their legendary careers.

Of course, this game is no different from the previous 10, with massive playoff implications hanging in the balance. At 9-1 on the season coming into this showdown, the Bills currently sit as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, Kansas City is hot on their heels as they're 8-2 entering Week 12 and looking to not only put themselves in position to potentially unseat Buffalo, but also keep pace with the Denver Broncos (also 8-2) in the AFC West.

So far, this rivalry between Allen and Mahomes has been one-sided depending on when these games are played. Allen has gotten the better of the Chiefs QB in the regular season, beating him in four of their five games at that juncture. It's the playoffs where Mahomes has evened the score with a perfect 4-0 record over Allen.

For this game specifically, it'll be fascinating to see how both defenses stack up against these quarterbacks. Buffalo hasn't allowed a touchdown in the past 15 quarters, but they'll face Mahomes, who has 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games. As for Allen, he has 24 touchdowns (11 rushing) this season and now squares off against a Chiefs red zone defense that is the best in the NFL.

Who'll come out on top of this heavyweight AFC matchup? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3, O/U 45.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook