Bills vs. Raiders updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Raiders are 8-1 against the Bills since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while the Bills will be stumbling in from a loss.

Las Vegas gave up the first points on Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They slipped by the Broncos 17-16.

Among those leading the charge was WR Jakobi Meyers, who found the endzone twice on 81 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Buffalo fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against New York on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Bills took a 22-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jets. Buffalo didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by WR Stefon Diggs, who scored a touchdown off of 102 receiving yards.

The Raiders will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Las Vegas considering the team was a sub-par 2-5 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,622.99. On the other hand, the Bills will play as the favorite, and the team was 13-3 as such last season.