Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson entered the NFL's concussion protocol Tuesday morning, the Browns announced. Watson, who passed concussion evaluation after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, told team doctors he started feeling concussion-like symptoms Monday night.

Should Watson be unable to play in Week 9 against the Saints, the Browns would likely turn to second-year pro Shedeur Sanders.

Watson briefly left Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh after a spotter called down to the sideline for Watson to be checked out after Jaquan Brisker's helmet-to-helmet hit (which was flagged). Sanders entered the game briefly before Watson returned. Watson finished the 27-6 loss with 324 passing yards but also eight sacks and zero touchdowns.

The Browns say they also evaluated Watson for a concussion after the game and again Monday morning, per league rules. However, when Watson reported his symptoms to the team on Tuesday morning, Cleveland immediately put him in the protocol.

Sanders, 24, could start Sunday in a crucial game for the Browns, who are 5-3 this season. He has appeared in two games this year, but only for five snaps. He has completed all three of his passes for 2 yards.

Sanders did get considerable playing time as part of Cleveland's quarterback carousel last year, appearing in eight games (seven starts). He threw seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his passes. He had some impressive performances, including a three-touchdown day against the Titans, but struggled overall. Out of 36 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts, he was last in completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception rate and passer rating.

Sanders lost the quarterback battle to Watson this offseason, but should he be called upon to start, he'd be in a much better offensive ecosystem than he was in last year. The Browns have upgraded their offensive line and wide receivers, with rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion impressing. The Saints could potentially provide a soft landing spot, too: New Orleans' defense ranks 28th in both yards per play and yards per game.