Browns predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
The Browns appear to be on the right path, and one expert sees a big leap forward in the win column
It has got to get better for Browns fans in 2017, right? After only one measly win in 2016, there's reason for tempered optimism on the shores of Lake Erie. The Browns took three studs in the first round of the draft, starting with top overall pick Myles Garrett, and possibly got their franchise QB of the future, DeShone Kizer, in Round 2.
Can this team quintuple its win total from last season? That would be cause for a parade in Cleveland. Here's what our projections say.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|4.5
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.04%
SportsLine projects the Browns to again compete for the No. 1 overall pick, as Cleveland checks in as one of two teams to fall short of five projected wins. Clearly there are no expectations pinned to this team in Hue Jackson's second year, and they could be all the more dangerous for it.
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|4.5 (O -140)
|20/1
|28/1
|150/1
|300/1
All odds via Westgate.
The oddsmakers are in agreement with SportsLine's projection when it comes to the Browns' regular season win total, but bettors are leaning to the Over based on the juice involved. That could make the Under a solid value play for non-believers of this team.
Experts
Ryan Wilson defends his 6-10 prediction:
Are the Browns a terrible team? Yes, without question. But unlike, say, the Jets, they have a plan. The front office has spent the last two offseasons stockpiling draft picks with a lone goal: assembling a roster of young, athletic, cheap players who fit into the organization's long-term plan. And before you mock us, realize this: The organization has a long-term plan beyond "fire everybody" every 12 months.
There are still huge questions about the quarterback; Cody Kessler was 0-8 as a starter last season, and DeShone Kizer deserves the gig in 2017 so the Browns can decide if he can handle it. If not, the team can use all those draft picks to find their quarterback of the future in the '18 draft, which could be one of the strongest for passers in recent memory.
