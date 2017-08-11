Browns predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

It has got to get better for Browns fans in 2017, right? After only one measly win in 2016, there's reason for tempered optimism on the shores of Lake Erie. The Browns took three studs in the first round of the draft, starting with top overall pick Myles Garrett, and possibly got their franchise QB of the future, DeShone Kizer, in Round 2.

Can this team quintuple its win total from last season? That would be cause for a parade in Cleveland. Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 4.5 0.9% 0.2% 0.1% 0.04%

SportsLine projects the Browns to again compete for the No. 1 overall pick, as Cleveland checks in as one of two teams to fall short of five projected wins. Clearly there are no expectations pinned to this team in Hue Jackson's second year, and they could be all the more dangerous for it.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 4.5 (O -140) 20/1 28/1 150/1 300/1

All odds via Westgate.

The oddsmakers are in agreement with SportsLine's projection when it comes to the Browns' regular season win total, but bettors are leaning to the Over based on the juice involved. That could make the Under a solid value play for non-believers of this team.

Experts

Ryan Wilson defends his 6-10 prediction: