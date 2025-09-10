In a Week 1 that saw plenty of kicking misfortune, the Browns got it as bad as anyone. In his NFL debut, Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal in a 17-16 loss to the Bengals. Kevin Stefanski, however, said Wednesday he will stick with Szmyt for Week 2 against the Ravens.

"Young player, will only get better," Stefanski said. "Obviously, he wants to come through in those moments. We expect him to come through in those moments, but just like any player on our roster, will continue to get better."

After making an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in the first half, Szmyt pushed a third-quarter extra point to the right, keeping the Browns' lead at 16-14, rather than extending it to 17-14. That would prove crucial, as under five minutes later, Evan McPherson made a 35-yarder to give Cincinnati the lead.

It wasn't nearly as devastating as Szmyt's second miss, though. After the Cleveland defense sacked Joe Burrow on three straight plays late in the fourth quarter, the Browns' offense got great field position and drove down to the Bengals' 12-yard line. Even after Joe Flacco took a sack, a 36-yard field goal with under two minutes left to take the lead seemed like the perfect opportunity for redemption for Szmyt. It proved to be anything but.

A Syracuse product, Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award in 2018. He was with the Bears in the 2023 offseason and spent 2024 with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. He led the league in points (57) and converted 19 of 21 field goals with a long of 61 yards. Szmyt then beat out incumbent Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins for the job this preseason.

Cleveland does not have another kicker on its roster or practice squad.