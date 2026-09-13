The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will need to drink plenty of water during today's game at EverBank Stadium, as feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees. At kickoff, the temperature was 92 degrees at 1 p.m., with a real-feel temperature of 103 degrees.

The conditions can be dangerous for anyone at the game, from players to fans, and could cause issues for both teams during the Week 1 matchup. Expect players and staff to stay vigilant, hydrate, and stay cool as heat and humidity rise.

The Browns acknowledged the high temps, posting a video of the on-field thermometer at the game.

Turf surface temperatures can be much hotter than air temperatures, but grass stays much cooler. Thankfully, the Jaguars have natural grass, which will help with these extreme temperatures.

Artificial turf traps the heat, getting 30-80 degrees hotter than natural grass. Hot temperatures on turf can increase the chances of heatstroke, dehydration and blisters.

The hottest NFL game on record was the 2000 Week 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at 109 degrees. The on-field temperature got as high as 130 degrees.

The game was called the "Pickle Juice Game" because the Eagles drank pickle juice to prevent cramping. Philly won the divisional matchup 41-14 under head coach Andy Reid. In 2008, Brigham Young University did a study confirming pickle juice can help stop muscle cramps.

How to watch Browns vs. Jaguars live: