Browns vs. Patriots odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England is 7-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Cleveland is 2-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: New England is 5-2, while Cleveland is 2-4. The Patriots are led by a ferocious defense, which is giving up just 6.9 points per game this season. Cleveland, meanwhile, seems to have found its rhythm on offense, scoring 28 or more points in two of its last three games. New England is favored by 11-points in the latest Patriots vs. Browns odds, while the Over-Under is set at 45.5.

The model has taken into account that the Patriots have been unbeatable at home in recent years. In fact, New England is 19-0 in its last 19 home games, and the Patriots are coming off a dominant 33-0 performance against the Jets on Monday night. In Monday's victory over New York, the Patriots' defense forced Sam Darnold to throw five interceptions. New England's defense has now forced 22 turnovers this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Browns, meanwhile, were within striking distance in their last contest, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 32-28 to the Seattle Seahawks. The losing side was boosted by running back Nick Chubb, who carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also had a strong showing against the Seahawks, recording six receptions for 101 yards.

A pair of stats to keep in mind while watching Browns vs. Patriots: New England enters Sunday's matchup having picked the ball off 18 times, good for first in the the league. Less enviably, the Browns are worst in the NFL in interceptions, having thrown 11 on the season.

