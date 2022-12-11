Brock Purdy is set to make his first career NFL start when the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in a NFL Week 14 matchup that has significant postseason implications. The 49ers own a 5-1 record in games played at Levi's Stadium, while Tampa Bay is 2-3 in road games. San Francisco is coming off an impressive 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, but lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a broken foot. Tampa Bay is hoping to build off its 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 38. Before making any Buccaneers vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Bucs and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread: 49ers -3.5

49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 38 points

49ers vs. Buccaneers money line: San Francisco -190, Tampa Bay +158

49ers vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers are on their third starting quarterback of the season after Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in the team's Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Brock Purdy, 'Mr. Irrelevant' in the 2022 NFL Draft, will be stepping in and making his first career NFL start against Tampa Bay. Purdy completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Miami in relief of Garoppolo.

The 49ers are talented enough offensively that they likely won't have to force the game into Purdy's hands. Defensively, San Francisco may be the best in the NFL. The 49ers lead the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 15.9 points per game, and rushing defense, allowing only 75.6 yards per game on the ground.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the New Orleans Saints 17-16. No one had a standout game offensively for the Buccaneers, but they got scores from RB Rachaad White and TE Cade Otton. Tampa Bay's win came on a 6-yard TD pass from QB Tom Brady to White with only 0:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay has struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball, and things won't be any easier this week against San Francisco's top-rated defense. Aside from leading the NFL in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game), the 49ers also lead the league in allowing only 75.6 rushing yards per game. On the other side, Tampa Bay ranks dead last in the NFL averaging only 73.3 yards per game on the ground. For the Buccaneers to keep this game close, they are going to need increased production from Leonard Fournette and White.

How to make Buccaneers vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated 49ers vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. 49ers? And which team covers well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is on an incredible 156-112 run, and find out.