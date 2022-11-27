The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off for the first time since 2018 when they meet on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay is looking to extend its two-game winning streak after having its open date last week. Meanwhile, Cleveland is on a two-game skid following a 31-23 loss to Buffalo its last time out.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Bucs vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -3

Browns vs. Buccaneers over/under: 42 points

Browns vs. Buccaneers money line: Cleveland +150, Tampa Bay -178

Browns vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland will be happy to return home after a tough two-game road trip against the Dolphins and Bills. The Browns picked up a 32-13 win against Cincinnati in their last home game, and they also beat Pittsburgh at home earlier this season. Tampa Bay has not been on the road since losing to Pittsburgh and Carolina last month.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been solid of late, approaching career highs with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns last week. He has now thrown for five touchdowns and rushed for another while not throwing an interception in his last three games. Tampa Bay has been a team to avoid this year, covering the spread just once in its last eight games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has recovered from a rough patch in September and October, winning each of its last two games. The Buccaneers are back in first place in the NFC South, so they have momentum coming into this contest. Their defense has been fantastic of late, allowing just 244.5 total yards per game during their two-game winning streak.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has returned to vintage form, throwing two touchdown passes against Seattle for just the second time this year. Brady also set a season high by completing 75.9% of his passes. Cleveland has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games and is 1-6 straight up during that stretch, making the Browns a team to avoid right now.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Browns picks

