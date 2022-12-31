The Carolina Panthers will try to complete a season sweep against NFC South rival Tampa Bay when the teams square off in a critical showdown on Sunday afternoon. Carolina picked up a 21-3 win against the Buccaneers in Week 7, but it is in a must-win position this week. Tampa Bay can lock up its second division title in a row with a win on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is favored by 4 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 39. Before entering any Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread: Buccaneers -4

Buccaneers vs. Panthers over/under: 40.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Panthers money line: Tampa Bay -205, Carolina +170

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has the best quarterback of all time leading its offense, which was the difference maker in last week's game against Arizona. The Buccaneers were able to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit behind a pair of scoring drives engineered by Tom Brady, who has thrown for at least 250 yards in four straight games. He has more experience playing in big games than Carolina's entire roster combined, which gives the Buccaneers a huge edge late in the season.

Brady received help from his running backs last week as well, with Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White combining for more than 100 yards. Fournette also had a big day in the passing game, hauling in nine receptions for 90 yards. Tampa Bay has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, while Carolina is 1-9 in its last 10 road games.

Why the Panthers can cover

Brady might have led a few late scoring drives last week, but he has been dealing with severe turnover issues of late. He has thrown multiple interceptions in three straight games, barely getting the job done against a bad Arizona team that was playing with its third-string quarterback. The Buccaneers have been the worst team to back in the NFL this season, covering the spread once in their last 13 games.

Carolina has quietly been trending in the opposite direction, covering the number in seven of its last nine games. The Panthers have also gone 3-1 since Sam Darnold took over as their starting quarterback, averaging 26.5 points per game during that stretch. They ran for a franchise-record 320 yards in their upset win over Detroit last week, marking the fourth time in six games that they have rushed for at least 185 yards.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks

